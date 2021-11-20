ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, AZ

Payson-curious? These homes are on the market

Payson Post
Payson Post
 4 days ago

(Payson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Payson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47HxZO_0d2oeyUh00

603 E Mckamey Street, Payson, 85541

2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Mobile Home | 725 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Vacant , & ready to show! Cash Only. This Gorgeous home is centrally located in the heart of Payson & has been newly renovated with all new interior. Come Enjoy Payson's wonderful temperatures & weather. This unique home has a large lot, .3 of an acre. Home has brand new stainless steel fridge, all new bathroom vanities with modern faucets to match the new tub & shower head. With new led lights fixtures. Cozy Carpet in bedrooms with sleek modern wood in kitchen & bathrooms.Great opportunity to live in the heart of Payson.

For open house information, contact Tyler Malkou, Momentum Brokers LLC at 480-809-9210

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6297582)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30x9PD_0d2oeyUh00

804 N Madison Drive, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Enjoy the panoramic views, wildlife and beautiful seasonal scenes from this 2 story home on a full basement that backs to the National Forest. This home was designed to be a gathering place for family and friends. Located close to town but at the edge of the forest. Main level boasts a kitchen with island, family room, 1 bathroom and two rooms with walk out patios. Upstairs consists of a large bedroom, 1 bathroom and a large loft/game room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom, both with walk out patios with panoramic views. The large basement has a walk/out door and wood burning fireplace, lots of space in this versatile room. Large extended garage for all your toys, laundry and sink. A total of 5 patios to enjoy the amazing panoramic views, we are asking cash, patios need repairs.

For open house information, contact Frank C. Merlo III, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties at 480-467-4900

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6318044)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bj4he_0d2oeyUh00

805 W Longhorn Road, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 2011

You will feel right at home in this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the sought after Longhorn Condominiums. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with a large walk-in pantry, washer and dryer are included. The home has a fenced in backyard with artificial grass and an electric, retractable shade over the patio. It is a spacious home, it's clean and ready for you to move in! Welcome Home.

For open house information, contact Lisa Rivera, EPIC Home Realty at 623-547-6710

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6310892)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zFym_0d2oeyUh00

124 W Patriot Drive, Payson, 85541

3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,545 Square Feet | Built in 1990

HORSE PROPERTY. SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE, TWO-STORY STUCCO-SIDED HOME. OVER 2500 SQ. FT. 3BEDROOM, 3 BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, WITH LUXURY VINYL FLOORING. A ''COOK'S KITCHEN'' - SIX-BURNER RANGE, EXCEPTIONAL COUNTER SPACE, CENTRAL ISLAND, PLUS FORMAL DINING AREA. A FAMILY ROOM THAT WILL HOLD EVEN THE LARGEST GET-TOGETHERS. SO MUCH STORAGE YOU'LL NEVER WANT FOR MORE. SITUATED ON A MANICURED 1-ACRE SITE, FULLY FENCED AND CROSS-FENCED. TWO-STALL BARN WITH TURN-OUT, WATER AND ELECTRICITY, TACK ROOM. SEPARATE GARDEN AREA. ZONED CENTRAL HEATING, COOLING. SURROUNDED BY NATL FOREST, WITH MILES OF TRAILS IN ALL DIRECTIONS. SEE FEATURES LIST UNDER DOCS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

For open house information, contact Susie McCartney-Belcher, COLDWELL BANKER BISHOP REALTY-PAYSON at 928-474-2216

Copyright © 2021 Central Arizona Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CABORAZ-85771)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Payson, AZ
Payson, AZ
Business
Payson, AZ
Real Estate
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Artificial Grass#Toys#Weather#Vacant#Momentum Brokers Llc#The National Forest
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Payson Post

Payson Post

Payson, AZ
145
Followers
554
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Payson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy