Payson-curious? These homes are on the market

(Payson, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Payson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

603 E Mckamey Street, Payson, 85541 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Mobile Home | 725 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Vacant , & ready to show! Cash Only. This Gorgeous home is centrally located in the heart of Payson & has been newly renovated with all new interior. Come Enjoy Payson's wonderful temperatures & weather. This unique home has a large lot, .3 of an acre. Home has brand new stainless steel fridge, all new bathroom vanities with modern faucets to match the new tub & shower head. With new led lights fixtures. Cozy Carpet in bedrooms with sleek modern wood in kitchen & bathrooms.Great opportunity to live in the heart of Payson.

804 N Madison Drive, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Enjoy the panoramic views, wildlife and beautiful seasonal scenes from this 2 story home on a full basement that backs to the National Forest. This home was designed to be a gathering place for family and friends. Located close to town but at the edge of the forest. Main level boasts a kitchen with island, family room, 1 bathroom and two rooms with walk out patios. Upstairs consists of a large bedroom, 1 bathroom and a large loft/game room that could be converted into a 4th bedroom, both with walk out patios with panoramic views. The large basement has a walk/out door and wood burning fireplace, lots of space in this versatile room. Large extended garage for all your toys, laundry and sink. A total of 5 patios to enjoy the amazing panoramic views, we are asking cash, patios need repairs.

805 W Longhorn Road, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Townhouse | 1,252 Square Feet | Built in 2011

You will feel right at home in this charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo located in the sought after Longhorn Condominiums. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet space with a large walk-in pantry, washer and dryer are included. The home has a fenced in backyard with artificial grass and an electric, retractable shade over the patio. It is a spacious home, it's clean and ready for you to move in! Welcome Home.

124 W Patriot Drive, Payson, 85541 3 Beds 3 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,545 Square Feet | Built in 1990

HORSE PROPERTY. SPACIOUS, COMFORTABLE, TWO-STORY STUCCO-SIDED HOME. OVER 2500 SQ. FT. 3BEDROOM, 3 BATHS, FAMILY ROOM, WITH LUXURY VINYL FLOORING. A ''COOK'S KITCHEN'' - SIX-BURNER RANGE, EXCEPTIONAL COUNTER SPACE, CENTRAL ISLAND, PLUS FORMAL DINING AREA. A FAMILY ROOM THAT WILL HOLD EVEN THE LARGEST GET-TOGETHERS. SO MUCH STORAGE YOU'LL NEVER WANT FOR MORE. SITUATED ON A MANICURED 1-ACRE SITE, FULLY FENCED AND CROSS-FENCED. TWO-STALL BARN WITH TURN-OUT, WATER AND ELECTRICITY, TACK ROOM. SEPARATE GARDEN AREA. ZONED CENTRAL HEATING, COOLING. SURROUNDED BY NATL FOREST, WITH MILES OF TRAILS IN ALL DIRECTIONS. SEE FEATURES LIST UNDER DOCS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION.

