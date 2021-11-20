ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belen, NM

Take a look at these homes on the market in Belen

Belen Times
Belen Times
 4 days ago

(Belen, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Belen will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

19566 Highway 314, Belen, 87002

2 Beds 3 Baths | $949,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,847 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Newly remodeled home on 7.87 acres is ready for a new owner. Country living close to town. Big kitchen with granite counter tops, newer appliances and eat in kitchen with island has great views of the acreage and those NM sunsets. 2 living areas, separate dining room, office, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths gives you plenty of room for all of your family get togethers. You can always move outside to the covered area with firepit to enjoy our beautiful NM evenings with family and friends. Bring your animals, there's plenty of room for them too with pipe fenced corrals and hay barn. Home has 2 newer master cool units to keep you cool on those hot summer days and radiant baseboard heating (broiler was recently replaced) and a pellet stove for those cooler months. Don't miss this opportunity.

For open house information, contact Bricena K Aragon, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

214 Desoto Avenue, Belen, 87002

4 Beds 4 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,408 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Large two story home near down town Belen. Close to shopping, railroad transportation center. Home has been remodeled, has parquet tile and carpeted floors. Large kitchen and dining area. Includes 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, separate laundry room. Has new carpet upstairs. A 2 carport and basement.

For open house information, contact Eric E Eichwald, Altura Real Estate at 505-866-6266

1704 Bamba Court, Rio Communities, 87002

2 Beds 2 Baths | $126,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This cute townhome in Rio Communities has a brand new roof (less than one month old) and plenty of size for price. This two bedroom (possible three) has two full baths and is priced to sell. The master bedroom a huge walk in closet and kitchen has nice walk in pantry. Come by and take a look won't last long.

For open house information, contact Jamie G Goldberg, Keller Williams Realty at 505-866-7653

1006 W Castillo Avenue, Belen, 87002

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,699 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cozy and comfortable renovated mid century home. Perfect for first time or retirement buyers. Lots of space for family living with large covered porch for outdoor enjoyment. Convenient location, close to everything.

For open house information, contact Carol T Romero, Team One Realtors at 505-861-1655

