Brookhaven, MS

On the hunt for a home in Brookhaven? These houses are on the market

 4 days ago

(Brookhaven, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brookhaven will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pmjma_0d2oewjF00

1121 Kraner Ln, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,945 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a fixer upper that allows you the opportunity to put your inner chip & jo-Anna to work? This one is a blank canvas with so many possibilities on a slab foundation, 2 levels of living space, situated on just under 1/2 an acre inside the city limits with room to expand. Great backyard with a 2 car carport and paved driveway. Will not qualify for fha or usda. Come set your eyes on this one and make it your own.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oPh6_0d2oewjF00

1605 Wellman, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,315 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This could be a great starter home for a young couple. It is a 3 bedroom 1 bath house that sits on 5 acres located in the Enterprise school district. This house also offers an investment opportunity for those landlords looking for a rental. Call today for your own personal showing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06kQcH_0d2oewjF00

285 Block Foster Rd, Union Church, 39668

3 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Cabin | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 2012

MUST SEE!! This beautiful log cabin sits on 130+-acres of mature hardwood/pine timber! The cabin, built in 2012, is 3br 4 ba and has to be seen to truly appreciate the quality and workmanship. It's 1770 sq ft with 2 levels and anew A/C and duct work. The upstairs is a loft bedroom with full bath. There is a wrap around porch ,hot tub, and a separate kitchen for outdoor use. The appliances are stainless steel, hardwood and tile floors, and granite countertops. The outdoor views are amazing with blueberry bushed and fruit trees. The 130+- acres has frontage on Bear Skull Creek and is loaded with timber, deer, and turkeys. The interior roads, food plots, shooting houses and feeders make this a truly turnkey property. There is also an RV covered shed with 30 and 50 amp hook ups. There is a storage room in the RV shed and a covered porch area. This cabin and acreage is a MUST SEE!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gJW2B_0d2oewjF00

806 Denton Trail Nw, Brookhaven, 39601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Are you looking for the quiet country living, but want the convenience of being close to town? Well this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home might just be for you. Located only 2 minutes from Highway 84. The home was originally built in 1978, but was stripped down to the studs on the inside and out and completely remodeled in 2021. EVERYTHING about this home is brand new!! It sits on a 1 acre lot surrounded by woods. It has a nice size front porch to be able to sit and relax and enjoy nature all around or even visit with family and friends.

CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
