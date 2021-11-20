On the hunt for a home in Brookhaven? These houses are on the market

(Brookhaven, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Brookhaven will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1121 Kraner Ln, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,945 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for a fixer upper that allows you the opportunity to put your inner chip & jo-Anna to work? This one is a blank canvas with so many possibilities on a slab foundation, 2 levels of living space, situated on just under 1/2 an acre inside the city limits with room to expand. Great backyard with a 2 car carport and paved driveway. Will not qualify for fha or usda. Come set your eyes on this one and make it your own.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Wolff, Tom Smith Land & Homes at 601-990-5070

1605 Wellman, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,315 Square Feet | Built in 1966

This could be a great starter home for a young couple. It is a 3 bedroom 1 bath house that sits on 5 acres located in the Enterprise school district. This house also offers an investment opportunity for those landlords looking for a rental. Call today for your own personal showing.

For open house information, contact Zachary Smith, Betsy Smith Properties at 601-833-6305

285 Block Foster Rd, Union Church, 39668 3 Beds 4 Baths | $749,000 | Cabin | 1,770 Square Feet | Built in 2012

MUST SEE!! This beautiful log cabin sits on 130+-acres of mature hardwood/pine timber! The cabin, built in 2012, is 3br 4 ba and has to be seen to truly appreciate the quality and workmanship. It's 1770 sq ft with 2 levels and anew A/C and duct work. The upstairs is a loft bedroom with full bath. There is a wrap around porch ,hot tub, and a separate kitchen for outdoor use. The appliances are stainless steel, hardwood and tile floors, and granite countertops. The outdoor views are amazing with blueberry bushed and fruit trees. The 130+- acres has frontage on Bear Skull Creek and is loaded with timber, deer, and turkeys. The interior roads, food plots, shooting houses and feeders make this a truly turnkey property. There is also an RV covered shed with 30 and 50 amp hook ups. There is a storage room in the RV shed and a covered porch area. This cabin and acreage is a MUST SEE!

For open house information, contact Kyle Bass, Southern States Realty at 601-250-0017

806 Denton Trail Nw, Brookhaven, 39601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Are you looking for the quiet country living, but want the convenience of being close to town? Well this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home might just be for you. Located only 2 minutes from Highway 84. The home was originally built in 1978, but was stripped down to the studs on the inside and out and completely remodeled in 2021. EVERYTHING about this home is brand new!! It sits on a 1 acre lot surrounded by woods. It has a nice size front porch to be able to sit and relax and enjoy nature all around or even visit with family and friends.

For open house information, contact Mollie Howard, A Southern Heritage Realty, Inc. at 601-833-6322