Take a look at these homes on the Nogales market now

(Nogales, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nogales will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

287 W Sage Street, Nogales, 85621 4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 1984

On a hilltop centrally located, this beautiful and bright home sits in midtown Nogales with stunning views of the city. This residence is 2,166 squared feet and contains 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with dining area, a living room, a family room with a fireplace, and a basement with plenty of storage space. With a very convenient location, Restaurants, gas stations, shops, banks and local parks are all located just minutes from the property!

2825 N Cinco Millas Road, Nogales, 85621 4 Beds 6 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,022 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This beautiful Mediterranean style home sits on a 5.3 acres lot on the desirable Vista del Cielo subdivision. This private home offers lots of amenities including a heated salted pool and hot tub, built in BBQ on gazebo, 5 car garage, entertaining room and bar. The guest house have two bedrooms, one bathroom, living area and kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertop.

360 N Adams Street, Nogales, 85621 2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Cute and cozy, little bungalow style home in downtown Nogales !! This house sits on a nice, large fenced in corner lot. Easy access to shopping, medical, restaurants and border...Has ''good bones'' ~~~....just needs a little TLC... Please show and sell !!!

76 Circulo Montana, Nogales, 85621 3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,552 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Views! Views! Views! Amazing home on almost 5 acres in Lake Patagonia Ranch! Enjoy amazing views off back porch while relaxing in the hot tub. Fishing, sailing and swimming only a few minutes away at Lake Patagonia State Park. This home offers extended driveway with solar powered gate, 2 car garage w/220V power and separate horse shed. House comes equipped w/10540 Watt solar panel system which will be paid off at closing and save you money year round! Enjoy tile flooring, solid wood doors throughout and cozy living room w/fireplace. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes a plethora of wood cabinets, a walk-in pantry & plenty of counter space. Primary suite is a delight w/sliding doors to a sizable deck w/impressive setting. The ensuite offers dual sink, make-up vanity & a walk-in closet.

