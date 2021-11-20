ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Take a look at these homes on the Nogales market now

Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 4 days ago

(Nogales, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Nogales will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tSXS7_0d2oevqW00

287 W Sage Street, Nogales, 85621

4 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,166 Square Feet | Built in 1984

On a hilltop centrally located, this beautiful and bright home sits in midtown Nogales with stunning views of the city. This residence is 2,166 squared feet and contains 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a spacious kitchen with dining area, a living room, a family room with a fireplace, and a basement with plenty of storage space. With a very convenient location, Restaurants, gas stations, shops, banks and local parks are all located just minutes from the property!

For open house information, contact Aaron I Morales, United Real Estate Specialists at 520-612-7422

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22124101)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HIKaZ_0d2oevqW00

2825 N Cinco Millas Road, Nogales, 85621

4 Beds 6 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,022 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This beautiful Mediterranean style home sits on a 5.3 acres lot on the desirable Vista del Cielo subdivision. This private home offers lots of amenities including a heated salted pool and hot tub, built in BBQ on gazebo, 5 car garage, entertaining room and bar. The guest house have two bedrooms, one bathroom, living area and kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertop.

For open house information, contact Mirna I Valdez, Tierra Antigua Realty at 520-428-0444

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22121826)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ptXBn_0d2oevqW00

360 N Adams Street, Nogales, 85621

2 Beds 1 Bath | $112,500 | Single Family Residence | 832 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Cute and cozy, little bungalow style home in downtown Nogales !! This house sits on a nice, large fenced in corner lot. Easy access to shopping, medical, restaurants and border...Has ''good bones'' ~~~....just needs a little TLC... Please show and sell !!!

For open house information, contact Nanci Pottinger, NOGINAN REAL ESTATE at 520-281-1277

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22126373)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45SbGW_0d2oevqW00

76 Circulo Montana, Nogales, 85621

3 Beds 3 Baths | $500,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,552 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Views! Views! Views! Amazing home on almost 5 acres in Lake Patagonia Ranch! Enjoy amazing views off back porch while relaxing in the hot tub. Fishing, sailing and swimming only a few minutes away at Lake Patagonia State Park. This home offers extended driveway with solar powered gate, 2 car garage w/220V power and separate horse shed. House comes equipped w/10540 Watt solar panel system which will be paid off at closing and save you money year round! Enjoy tile flooring, solid wood doors throughout and cozy living room w/fireplace. Fully equipped eat-in kitchen includes a plethora of wood cabinets, a walk-in pantry & plenty of counter space. Primary suite is a delight w/sliding doors to a sizable deck w/impressive setting. The ensuite offers dual sink, make-up vanity & a walk-in closet.

For open house information, contact Phil Le Peau, OMNI Homes International at 520-406-0000

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing Service of Southern Arizona. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TARAZ-22125893)

