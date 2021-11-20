Take a look at these homes on the market in Altus

(Altus, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Altus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1140 Hickory Street, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,728 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Two story home with large rooms , two bedrooms down stairs and large bedroom with bath up stairs. all appliances remain with the propery. Large storage shed in back yard stays. Home has thermo pane windows and central heat and air. garage has been enclosed to a dinning area, a office/room and a laundry room.

For open house information, contact Charles Ridge, Coldwell Banker SW Heritage Realty at 580-482-7800

1812 White Tail Cir, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home, Situated On A Corner Lot, Located In Hunters Pointe. It Features A Large, Spacious Living Room With Gas Fireplace & 4 Large Windows That Allow For Great Natural Lighting. The Kitchen Is Sizeable With Quartz Countertops & Breakfast Bar Area. The Master Suite 0ffers Plenty Of Space With Bathroom Featuring Double Sink Vanity, Jetted Tub, & Walk-In Shower. The Remaining 3 Bedrooms Are Of Nice Size With Second Bathroom Also Featuring Double Sinks & A Tub-Shower Combo. This Home Has Plenty Of Storage Space & A 3 Car Garage With Storm Shelter. Is Located Less Than 5 Minutes From AAFB And Has So Much To Offer!

For open house information, contact Jenna Medlock, Chamberlain Realty LLC at 405-300-0543

1420 Savannah Circle, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,422 Square Feet | Built in 1983

Welcome to 1420 Savannah Circle! Beautiful home located in cul-de-sac on the north side of Altus. This home has recent updates, wood like tile flooring and fresh paint throughout. Living room features a wood burning fireplace with built-n bookshelves. Cozy kitchen with gas stove top/oven. Located next to the dining room area is a fourth bedroom with a closet that could be used as an office or study. Located in the garage is an underground storm shelter. Large covered patio area with spacious backyard and storage building.

For open house information, contact Ashlee Jack, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

904 Sheryl Lane, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,363 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Very nice home in very desirable neighborhood!! This beautiful home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths, Formal Dining, Breakfast Niche & open concept Living area. All new interior paint including trim. New updated light fixtures in the common areas. Plantation blinds thru out the home. Fireplace w/ gas logs. Kitchen features a large amount of cabinets & counter space. Awesome space for a coffee bar if desired. Stainless appliances including an electric stove, DW, built-in microwave, refrigerator & stylish vent hood. Large primary En-Suite w/ a pan ceiling, whirlpool tub & separate shower. Walk-in closet features a pass thru cabinet to laundry room. Ceiling fans. Front guest room with vaulted ceiling & architectural style window. All guest rooms have good sized closets. Carpeted bedrooms & Living, wood in Entry & tile in Baths, Kitchen & Laundry. Cellar in 2 car garage floor. Backyard has a wood privacy fence & good sized covered patio. Landscaping and gutters in front yard. Call to view!

For open house information, contact Terri Allen, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000