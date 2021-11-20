On the hunt for a home in Sikeston? These houses are on the market

(Sikeston, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sikeston than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

903 Bucklin Cir, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Move in ready beautiful all brick home in a desirable neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and master bed room. This home features a gas fireplace in a large family room with built in book shelves and fenced in backyard. Plenty of room with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and approximately 2,300 square ft. You are sure to love the two newly remodeled bathrooms. Brand new durable epoxy garage floor easy to clean with a new fully retractable screen garage door. Allowing fresh air to circulate but keeping the bugs out! Even the garage is air conditioned and heated! Plus a cozy screened in patio area!

For open house information, contact Christy Lawrence, C. Lawrence Realty LLC at 573-481-4447

315 Daniel Street, Sikeston, 63801 0 Bed 0 Bath | $15,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,428 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a huge fenced lot with access to utilities? This flat double lot in Sikeston, MO offers plenty of space for whatever your needs. There's an existing shell of an old house that likely needs to be torn down but may yield some salvageable materials.

For open house information, contact Tracey Miller, Vylla Home at 749-294-7

902 Allen Blvd, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in 1958

This totally brick home has approximately 1800 sq ft and is located in a very desirable north end location! Having 3 nice size bedroom, 2 full baths, very large living room, dining room and the kitchen has tons of cabinets and counter space. Also, the utility room/mud room is spacious with an additional door to enter from the exterior. Under all of the carpeting is REAL ORIGINAL hardwood that is already exposed as you walk in the front door and in a couple of closets! There is a very nice patio with plenty of room for your outdoor furniture when you entertain. The fenced in back yard is huge too! This home has had the same owner for 25+ years and has been very well maintained. With in 3 blocks from the new Lee Hunter Elementary School too! Come take a look today because it won't be on the market long!

For open house information, contact Shelly Williams, Sikeston Real Estate LLC at 573-475-9701

103 Barnett Street, Sikeston, 63801 2 Beds 3 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Completely remodeled less than 2 years ago! You will fall in love with the vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, brand new kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Laundry is on the main level of the home.On the back of the home is a large recreation roomAND sun room or all your entertaining! The backyard is fairly private and the home sits on nearly an acre. The shed does not stay with the home. There is a 50 amp plug on the side of the home that could be used for a camper etc. Call today to get an appointment and make this home yours!

For open house information, contact Chelsea Dillick, EXP Realty, LLC at 224-176-1