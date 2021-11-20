Hannibal-curious? These homes are on the market

(Hannibal, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hannibal than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3406 Greenway, Hannibal, 63401 2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 1929

This is a 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with a partially finished basement. It offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, a private office or family room, a separate dining area and an updated kitchen with newer appliances and breakfast bar. The kitchen also features patio doors that walks out onto a covered screened in porch, from there the backyard offers 3 outbuildings, a deck area with a shade awning and a fenced in area to enjoy. There is a covered carport area and plenty of off street parking. This is a great location. you will be close to all of the amenities Hannibal has to offer.

726 South Main Street, Palmyra, 63461 5 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,506 Square Feet | Built in 1840

Property is available again no fault to seller or any conditions to property! This elegant Colonial American style home is located in the heart of Palmyra, MO. Property has underwent a lot of hard work and fresh paint inside and out. Flooring set up for style of your choosing. Remodeled kitchen, new windows, central heat and air, and a dry basement! Shaded back yard has a chain link fenced in section with a shed and room for a garden. Two remodeled bathrooms and spacious bedrooms. Storage space is no issue with this home that offers so many closets, additional back porch storage, and a storage area on backside of house. The face of this property really stands out with the windows galore, redone shutters, and brick exterior layout! This is a must see in person to really appreciate a home that has withstood the test of time and remaining in such an amazing condition. Schedule a showing fast to become the next generation in the life of this property that has countless stories to tell!

52579 Big Creek Lane, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 4 Baths | $654,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,490 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Big, beautiful property sitting on 11.7 acres. This ranch styled home boasts 2745 sqft on the main level featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The basement level has an additional 4th bedroom, 1 full bathroom, media/game room, and a bar. There is an abundance of storage in the unfinished section. Features that you are looking for include: 2018 Geothermal Unit, Inground Salt Water Pool, 2 Gas Fireplaces, Gas heater located in the garage, covered deck, walk in pantry, laundry on the main level, asphalt driveway, Safe Room and detached garden garage. This property has it all, only thing it is missing is you.

355 S Walnut St, Hull, 62343 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,893 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This stunning home makes an impact from the minute you lay eyes on it. Four bed, two bath home located in Hull, IL. This home has a spacious 2893 Sq.Ft. When entering the house, you will walk into a light-filled sunroom. Off the sunroom is the front foyer. Beautiful original hardwood floors in the foyer. This home features gorgeous interior millwork, including crown molding, column surrounds, and door casings throughout the house. Nice sized kitchen with lots of cabinets and an island with a cooktop. A bonus in the kitchen is a beautiful fireplace. On the outside of the house is an attached carport, barn, and storage shed.There's a sense of history in this beautifully appointed home. See for yourself!

