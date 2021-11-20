ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hannibal, MO

Hannibal-curious? These homes are on the market

Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 4 days ago

(Hannibal, MO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hannibal than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pJluc_0d2oesCL00

3406 Greenway, Hannibal, 63401

2 Beds 2 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 1929

This is a 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath home with a partially finished basement. It offers a spacious living room with a fireplace, a private office or family room, a separate dining area and an updated kitchen with newer appliances and breakfast bar. The kitchen also features patio doors that walks out onto a covered screened in porch, from there the backyard offers 3 outbuildings, a deck area with a shade awning and a fenced in area to enjoy. There is a covered carport area and plenty of off street parking. This is a great location. you will be close to all of the amenities Hannibal has to offer.

For open house information, contact Christina Zeiger, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21078895)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rhNbu_0d2oesCL00

726 South Main Street, Palmyra, 63461

5 Beds 2 Baths | $219,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,506 Square Feet | Built in 1840

Property is available again no fault to seller or any conditions to property! This elegant Colonial American style home is located in the heart of Palmyra, MO. Property has underwent a lot of hard work and fresh paint inside and out. Flooring set up for style of your choosing. Remodeled kitchen, new windows, central heat and air, and a dry basement! Shaded back yard has a chain link fenced in section with a shed and room for a garden. Two remodeled bathrooms and spacious bedrooms. Storage space is no issue with this home that offers so many closets, additional back porch storage, and a storage area on backside of house. The face of this property really stands out with the windows galore, redone shutters, and brick exterior layout! This is a must see in person to really appreciate a home that has withstood the test of time and remaining in such an amazing condition. Schedule a showing fast to become the next generation in the life of this property that has countless stories to tell!

For open house information, contact Zacary Garner, Ragar Realty at 769-320-0

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21059498)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30I5fv_0d2oesCL00

52579 Big Creek Lane, Hannibal, 63401

4 Beds 4 Baths | $654,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,490 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Big, beautiful property sitting on 11.7 acres. This ranch styled home boasts 2745 sqft on the main level featuring 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. The basement level has an additional 4th bedroom, 1 full bathroom, media/game room, and a bar. There is an abundance of storage in the unfinished section. Features that you are looking for include: 2018 Geothermal Unit, Inground Salt Water Pool, 2 Gas Fireplaces, Gas heater located in the garage, covered deck, walk in pantry, laundry on the main level, asphalt driveway, Safe Room and detached garden garage. This property has it all, only thing it is missing is you.

For open house information, contact Sue-ann Westhoff, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

Copyright © 2021 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21081464)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQuC7_0d2oesCL00

355 S Walnut St, Hull, 62343

4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,893 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This stunning home makes an impact from the minute you lay eyes on it. Four bed, two bath home located in Hull, IL. This home has a spacious 2893 Sq.Ft. When entering the house, you will walk into a light-filled sunroom. Off the sunroom is the front foyer. Beautiful original hardwood floors in the foyer. This home features gorgeous interior millwork, including crown molding, column surrounds, and door casings throughout the house. Nice sized kitchen with lots of cabinets and an island with a cooktop. A bonus in the kitchen is a beautiful fireplace. On the outside of the house is an attached carport, barn, and storage shed.There's a sense of history in this beautifully appointed home. See for yourself!

For open house information, contact Jason Duke, PCRE REAL ESTATE & AUCTION, INC at 217-285-5800

Copyright © 2021 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11026224)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hannibal, MO
Local
Missouri Real Estate
Local
Missouri Business
Hannibal, MO
Real Estate
Hannibal, MO
Business
City
Palmyra, MO
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Room#Prestige Realty Inc#Colonial American#Flooring
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Hannibal Times

Hannibal Times

Hannibal, MO
146
Followers
499
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy