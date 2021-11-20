ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, TX

Check out these homes on the Mineral Wells market now

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 4 days ago

(Mineral Wells, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral Wells will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWYd7_0d2oeqQt00

3303 Kiowa Drive, Mineral Wells, 76067

2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,247 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Desirable brick house situated on almost an acre within a few miles of historic downtown Mineral Wells. This house has two bedrooms and one and a half baths. It features a kitchen that has nice counter space and a small breakfast bar, a good sized laundry room and dining room. Extra closet space found throughout the house. The outside is characterized by a large fenced back yard that has endless possibilities such as entertaining, gardening or even building a shop. The front of the house as a nice covered porch with beautiful shade trees.

For open house information, contact Kyle Coker, BOURQUIN REALTY at 940-329-5070

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14709978)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rVgIm_0d2oeqQt00

425 Sandpiper Drive, Weatherford, 76088

4 Beds 3 Baths | $784,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous southern style 3,100 square foot home. It is 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and the study has an option of being a 5th bedroom. This charming home sits on a little over 2 acres nestled between trees in Peaster ISD. It is the perfect open concept floor plan for entertaining! One of the many awesome features this house includes is the 14ft sliding door that slides into the wall opening the living room up into the 500 sqft patio making it one room. This patio has an outdoor kitchen along with the large beautiful pool with the slide feature. This one of a kind home has a workshop 20x30 with 2 garage doors and includes a bathroom inside. This amazing property features are much more than listed!

For open house information, contact Joe Iley, Mission Real Estate Group at 210-690-0050

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14660794)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ytPH_0d2oeqQt00

2501 Sartain Road, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Farm | 2,331 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to country living in Mineral Wells. This beautiful spacious custom built home sits on 25 acres close to all the amenities of town. This immaculate home features a large primary bedroom with built in office space, kitchen with plenty of counter space and tons of natural light throughout. 2 Stock tanks, fenced and cross fenced. The front and back yard has beautiful Saint Augustine grass. Bring your livestock or just enjoy the county on this 25 acre ag exempt farm outside of the city limits. Plenty of possibilities and potential.

For open house information, contact Carrie Fowler, Fathom Realty, LLC at 888-455-6040

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14665181)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04N8XR_0d2oeqQt00

800 Pleasant Valley Road, Mineral Wells, 76067

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Farm | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home located on approx. 15 acres of prime real estate! Completely fenced and Cross fenced.Ag exempt raising Barbados Sheep,will stay upon request,little to no maintenance.40 x20' steel carport.Small cabin with front porch and electricity. 750 sq ft shop with electricity. Storm shelter designed for 8. 4 designated camping areas with signage. Constellation Way,Hill Top Corner,Willy's Flats,and Camp Blue Gill. Pond stocked with Catfish,Bass, Crappie,and Perch. Deer blind located near the spillway giving opportunity to hunt or watch wildlife. Trails for walking, 4 wheelers, etc. A lot of potential and opportunity with this piece of property! Only 5.5 miles from public access to the Br

For open house information, contact Kayla Spain, CLARK REAL ESTATE GROUP at 817-458-0402

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14708921)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
Mineral Wells, TX
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catfish#Camping#Signage#Gardening#Mission Real Estate Group
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells Journal

Mineral Wells, TX
152
Followers
507
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy