Check out these homes on the Mineral Wells market now

(Mineral Wells, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Mineral Wells will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3303 Kiowa Drive, Mineral Wells, 76067 2 Beds 2 Baths | $170,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,247 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Desirable brick house situated on almost an acre within a few miles of historic downtown Mineral Wells. This house has two bedrooms and one and a half baths. It features a kitchen that has nice counter space and a small breakfast bar, a good sized laundry room and dining room. Extra closet space found throughout the house. The outside is characterized by a large fenced back yard that has endless possibilities such as entertaining, gardening or even building a shop. The front of the house as a nice covered porch with beautiful shade trees.

For open house information, contact Kyle Coker, BOURQUIN REALTY at 940-329-5070

425 Sandpiper Drive, Weatherford, 76088 4 Beds 3 Baths | $784,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Gorgeous southern style 3,100 square foot home. It is 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and the study has an option of being a 5th bedroom. This charming home sits on a little over 2 acres nestled between trees in Peaster ISD. It is the perfect open concept floor plan for entertaining! One of the many awesome features this house includes is the 14ft sliding door that slides into the wall opening the living room up into the 500 sqft patio making it one room. This patio has an outdoor kitchen along with the large beautiful pool with the slide feature. This one of a kind home has a workshop 20x30 with 2 garage doors and includes a bathroom inside. This amazing property features are much more than listed!

For open house information, contact Joe Iley, Mission Real Estate Group at 210-690-0050

2501 Sartain Road, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $700,000 | Farm | 2,331 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Welcome to country living in Mineral Wells. This beautiful spacious custom built home sits on 25 acres close to all the amenities of town. This immaculate home features a large primary bedroom with built in office space, kitchen with plenty of counter space and tons of natural light throughout. 2 Stock tanks, fenced and cross fenced. The front and back yard has beautiful Saint Augustine grass. Bring your livestock or just enjoy the county on this 25 acre ag exempt farm outside of the city limits. Plenty of possibilities and potential.

For open house information, contact Carrie Fowler, Fathom Realty, LLC at 888-455-6040

800 Pleasant Valley Road, Mineral Wells, 76067 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Farm | 2,016 Square Feet | Built in 1999

3 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home located on approx. 15 acres of prime real estate! Completely fenced and Cross fenced.Ag exempt raising Barbados Sheep,will stay upon request,little to no maintenance.40 x20' steel carport.Small cabin with front porch and electricity. 750 sq ft shop with electricity. Storm shelter designed for 8. 4 designated camping areas with signage. Constellation Way,Hill Top Corner,Willy's Flats,and Camp Blue Gill. Pond stocked with Catfish,Bass, Crappie,and Perch. Deer blind located near the spillway giving opportunity to hunt or watch wildlife. Trails for walking, 4 wheelers, etc. A lot of potential and opportunity with this piece of property! Only 5.5 miles from public access to the Br

For open house information, contact Kayla Spain, CLARK REAL ESTATE GROUP at 817-458-0402