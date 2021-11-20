Take a look at these homes on the market in Defuniak Springs

(Defuniak Springs, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Defuniak Springs. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

188 Pinetree Lane, Defuniak Springs, 32433 4 Beds 2 Baths | $179,995 | Manufactured Home | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This new 4 bedroom 2 bath home, sits on .33 of an acre. It's open floor plan has beautiful wall to wall vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home. Did I mention it's ENERGY EFFICIENT with upgraded insulation, OSB Wrap with House Wrap, Lux Low E Thermo-Pane windows that fold down for easy cleaning. Home comes with a 1 year builder warranty!!! The projected completion date is November 1st. Give us a call to schedule your showing.

158 W Cypress Avenue, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,900 | Mobile Home | 1,475 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful Brand New 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Manufactured Home. This home is ENERGY STAR RATED with upgraded insulation, OSB Wrap with House Wrap, Lux Low E Thermo-Pane Windows that fold down for easy cleaning. This home has a framed decor accent wall in the living area and sliding glass doors located at the back of the home off of the dining area. Kitchen is equipped with deep stainless steel kitchen sink, fully cabinet/wall encased refrigerator, Kitchen Island and a fantastic coffee bar set-up between the kitchen and laundry room. The master bathroom features a double vanity and 40'X60' soaker tub/shower combo, with 1 walk in closet in the bathroom and another walk in closet in master bedroom. Guest bedrooms both have decent sized closets. Don't miss out on your chance to view this beauty!!

990 Ten Lake Drive, Defuniak Springs, 32433 3 Beds 3 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 2020

1 yr old home, 3/2.5 with 1,928 sq. ft. Corner lot that faces the lake. This home has an open floor plan. Recently installed $30K worth of Solar Panels that are paid off and keeping electric bills low!!700 sqft. Garage with a 2nd A/c unit for garage.

2196 Spring Lake Road, Defuniak Springs, 32433 2 Beds 2 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 2020

JUST REDUCED! Quintessential lakefront cottage that will provide you and your family a relaxing weekend getaway. The design, finishes, and structural integrity of this quaint and charming new construction is unrivaled. The gorgeous lot offers a perfect grade, capturing a spectacular vista across Spring Lake. This opportunity is being offered furnished and includes the pontoon boat that is moored at the property's dock. The garage is heated and cooled, and the home's electric bills are minimal, as spray foam was utilized the insulate the home and garage. Please inquire for further details. Showings are by advanced appointment only, all of which shall be accompanied by the listing agent(s).

