Walterboro, SC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Walterboro

Walterboro News Flash
 4 days ago

(Walterboro, SC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Walterboro. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Iradi_0d2oeouf00

202 Margaret Street, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Welcome to 202 Margaret St!! This home has 3 bedrooms 2 full baths. Formal Living Room and Dining Room. with hardwood floors. Family room is off of the kitchen with built-in bookshelves and French doors leading onto a covered patio. Kitchen with small Breakfast area stove and refrigerator . Laundry Room with washer and dryer hook-up with a door leading out to a true double garage. The Roof and HVAC approx. 2 years old. Call for more details.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xm9vB_0d2oeouf00

3013 Hudson Mill Road, Ruffin, 29475

4 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Nothing finer than country living! You can find that here, on this beautiful 2 acre piece of land surrounded by wooded acres, pastures, and paved country roads. While having everything that the town of Walterboro offers just an 8 minute drive down the road. This cottage was extensively renovated in 2019, including an addition. Providing 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. This adorable home marries the charm of days gone by with clean and updated! Spacious Owners suite with large closet and full bathroom. 2 other bedrooms and a flex room give plenty of sleeping quarters. Cozy up in the living room for a good movie.... and whip up dinner in the remodeled kitchen. Southern front porches are for swinging, and good conversation.. enjoy the view while you do so. Huge mature trees adorn this home

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39xirN_0d2oeouf00

113 Wildwood Drive, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,739 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This charming brick ranch home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet and established community in the heart of the country with tons of SHOPPING in walking distance!. This home boast a newly opened concept with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, second bath added during renovation. Home has craftsmen style trim, newer windows, roof in excellent condition, new hvac, electrical and updated plumbing. Homesite is very private and home has a lot of extra bonus rooms and the pictures does not do this home justice. The amazing yard with space for entertaining and double drive gate will allow you to park a boat with ease. Garage goes through to the back yard with another single car garage opening. LVP flooring throughout and too many other upgrades to mention because the home is a full remodel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VA7NG_0d2oeouf00

328 Fox Field Road, Walterboro, 29488

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,469 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Have you been searching for a charming home and several acres to call your own? This lovely single story home in Walterboro sits on 6.4 acres and has so much to love! An attractive exterior and a welcoming front porch greet you as you enter the home to find an open floor plan with the dining area and kitchen. The family room has a cozy fireplace...perfect for cool Lowcountry evenings. The roomy owner's bedroom has a full attached bathroom. Two additional bedrooms and a full bathroom can be found on the other side of the home. Out back, you'll love to enjoy the outdoors on the patio while admiring the vast yard with gorgeous mature trees. A stream and pond can be found at the rear of the property. This home is located approximately 2.5 miles from downtown Walterboro.

