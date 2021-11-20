Top homes for sale in Morgan City

(Morgan City, LA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Morgan City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

3761 Fifth Street, Berwick, 70342 3 Beds 1 Bath | $112,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1950

OWNER FINANCE OPTION! CALL TODAY FOR DETAILS! MOTIVATED SELLER! Located in the Berwick School District! Add Your Special Touch to Make this Home Perfect for any Family! This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has great potential with living room, separate den, spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and outside access to the patio/deck, large rear yard and much more. Some updated flooring but needs a little TLC. Great Investment Opportunity! Great Place to Make it Your Home!

1809 Dale Street, Morgan City, 70380 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,982 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Looking for Space? This Move In Ready Home features two living rooms, bonus room perfect for office, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, covered back patio, rear yard access, abundance of parking space and More! Don't wait, schedule your viewing today!

2608 Maple, Morgan City, 70380 4 Beds 3 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,465 Square Feet | Built in None

This lovely home was created with lots of love in 1974 and is ready to be filled with life, again! The 2465 +/- sq.ft. living area and a large 623 +/- sq.ft double garage with access to a decked attic, is located across from a baseball park! The open family-kitchen area makes it perfect for interaction with the family. A screened in back porch is welcoming for those spring and fall evenings! The separate laundry area with cabinets, sink and countertops creates a pleasurable area to keep up the daily duties of the laundry! Extra side parking and rear yard access is available. A cooled storage room with work bench is under roof. A front living room could be used as an office or playroom!

202 John Street, Patterson, 70392 3 Beds 2 Baths | $254,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,857 Square Feet | Built in 1978

New Reduced Price! This Beautiful Spacious Home has a Peaceful Waterfront Setting on The Lower Atchafalaya River "Bayou Teche"! The open floor plan is perfect for any family. There have been many updates and great features to this lovely home that include but not limited to the kitchen quartz counter tops, sink and appliances; vaulted wood ceilings in living, formal living/dining, family room with fireplace, bar in family room, master bedroom with patio access, master bath with soaker tub and separate stand alone shower, covered patio, detached outdoor cook area/workshop/storage, carport and much more. Make Your Appointment Today!

