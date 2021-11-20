ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunnyside, WA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Sunnyside

Sunnyside Today
Sunnyside Today
 4 days ago

(Sunnyside, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sunnyside will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FPfj_0d2oelGU00

713 Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, 98944

5 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home on the hill offers breathtaking views, a large deck overlooking a swath of the city and a grassy yard with plenty room for children to play. This 2-story home is packed with potential, featuring skylights, 2 main-floor bedrooms and 3 upstairs bedrooms. There's off-street behind the house. Sold as is. Call listing agent before showing.

For open house information, contact Philip Ferolito, Keller Williams Yakima Valley at 509-966-1020

Copyright © 2021 Yakima Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-YARWA-21-2547)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wq0fE_0d2oelGU00

417 Island View Sw, Mattawa, 99349

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Build instant equity with some TLC on this fixer in beautiful sunny Desert Aire with peekaboo views of the Columbia River. Home features 3 bedroom, office/den, 2 bathrooms. Newer heat pump, metal roof, garage & carport! Enjoy all the amenities of Desert Aire including 18 hole golf course, tennis courts, park, pool, & boat launch!

For open house information, contact Kendahl Sipes, Keller Williams - Puyallup at 253-848-5304

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11776768)

Sunnyside, WA
ABOUT

With Sunnyside Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

