Take a look at these homes for sale in Sunnyside

(Sunnyside, WA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sunnyside will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

713 Crescent Ave, Sunnyside, 98944 5 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1900

This 5 bedroom, 2 bath home on the hill offers breathtaking views, a large deck overlooking a swath of the city and a grassy yard with plenty room for children to play. This 2-story home is packed with potential, featuring skylights, 2 main-floor bedrooms and 3 upstairs bedrooms. There's off-street behind the house. Sold as is. Call listing agent before showing.

417 Island View Sw, Mattawa, 99349 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Build instant equity with some TLC on this fixer in beautiful sunny Desert Aire with peekaboo views of the Columbia River. Home features 3 bedroom, office/den, 2 bathrooms. Newer heat pump, metal roof, garage & carport! Enjoy all the amenities of Desert Aire including 18 hole golf course, tennis courts, park, pool, & boat launch!

