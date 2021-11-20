Check out these Bainbridge homes on the market

(Bainbridge, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Bainbridge. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

119 Laurel Lane, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $209,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION in the Summerwood subdivision. Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath beautiful kitchen with stainless appliances. Is an open, split floor plan. The owner's bedroom will have a separate tiled shower, walk-in closet, double vanities. The exterior of the home is have hardy board and vinyl and a covered front porch. Wonderful patio off the rear of the house.

118 Blue Springs Drive, Bainbridge, 39819 4 Beds 3 Baths | $485,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,762 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Endless upgrades make all the difference when filled with high-end finishes, and designer touches throughout. This amazing modern farmhouse offers the highly desirable open concept floor plan, making it comforable for family gatherings or a growing family. The fabulous gourmet kitchen hosts an extra large island, beautiful cabinetry, upgraded granite countertops,walk in pantry, high-end appliances, farmhouse sink, tumbled marble back splash with just the right touch of gold hardware & fixtures. The family room offers vaulted ceilings with warm cozy fireplace, custom cherry mantel and custom cabinetry. Relax in the master bedroom with private spa like bath featuring a designer soaking tub, seperate shower with seemless glass, patterned herringbone subway tile, custom his and her vanities with quartz countertops and large walk-in closet. You will absolutely love the large laundry room with farmhouse sink and built in cabinetry. The split floor plan offers two large guest bedrooms with walk-in closets and a full bath. You will most definitely appreciate the finished bonus/game room with its own full bath. Most importantly enjoy sitting out back on the screened porch sipping your morning coffee. Call today for your private showing.

1104 Douglas Court, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $243,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,139 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Quiet cut-de-sac location in the Lake Douglas area. This three bedroom, two bath brick home in Lake Douglas is neat and clean. You will love the family room with fireplace for those cozy evenings. The bedrooms are a split plan and large in size. There is a formal dining room and breakfast room in the kitchen. The master suite features a french door to slip outside to drink that morning coffee on the back deck. The two car garage is just right for being able to unload those groceries in the rain. The market is super hot right now so do not hesitate to come and take a look at this home.

1305 Broughton St, Bainbridge, 39818 6 Beds 4 Baths | $325,000 | Duplex | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 2021

!!NEW CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT RENTAL!! Brand new duplex near downtown Bainbridge, GA offering an open and split floorplan with 3 beds and 2 baths each unit, LVP wood flooring throughout. Kitchen has ceramic tiled backsplash, breakfast bar, black appliance package, laundry closet and lots of cabinet space. Spacious Living Room/Dining combo with recessed lighting and ceiling fan. Large master suite with walk in closet and private bath with ceramic tile shower and marble countertops. Guest bedrooms with walk in closets and guest bath with tiled shower and marble countertops. Asphalt driveway allowing up to two vehicles per unit. Each unit offers a covered front porch with storage closet and a private back deck and will have a privacy partition wall. Property will be partially privacy fenced. Estimated completion date is mid-September 2021. Priced to Sell and won't stay on the market long! Schedule a tour of this amazing property today!

