Check out these Buffalo homes on the market

(Buffalo, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Buffalo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2736 Kalland Avenue Ne, Saint Michael, 55376 3 Beds 2 Baths | $477,335 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in None

Come and see what single-level living is all about! Step inside this Cedarwood II and be instantly greeted with a large open foyer with double doors leading to the den, which features decorative soffits and an optional window seat. Complete with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this 1,743 square foot home offers plenty of space and even more options to personalize this home to suit your needs.

For open house information, contact Jenny Koterba M/I Homes-Minneapolis / St Paul

13685 Marsh View Trail, Rogers, 55374 3 Beds 3 Baths | $374,990 | Townhouse | 1,942 Square Feet | Built in None

Step inside an Afton and you won't regret it. One of our newest townhome floorplans, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bath townhome features a layout you're sure to love. This home showcases a striking, modern exterior and even more impressive interior.

For open house information, contact Jenny Koterba M/I Homes-Minneapolis / St Paul

1188 60Th Street Ne, Buffalo, 55313 3 Beds 1 Bath | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,736 Square Feet | Built in 1920

An idyllic 1920’s hobby farm / horse property with a spectacular converted dairy barn and Wimbledon replica grass tennis court - just 45 minutes from downtown Minneapolis could be yours ! Located between Buffalo and Monticello, just 5 miles from highway 94, this gorgeous 5 acre property surrounded by sweeping corn fields and cattail wetlands boasts a charming farm house with three bedrooms, one renovated bathroom (with whirlpool tub), beautiful kitchen with rustic antique hand hewn timber frame details and cozy eating nook. A renovation 15 years ago opened up the main floor to an inviting dining room/living room open floor plan. The semi-finished basement (with brand new furnace) could see even further room expansion if so desired. The jaw-dropping 1930s era barn was renovated with an eye towards becoming the ultimate fun and leisure space, with its own heat, air conditioning

For open house information, contact Donavin Prescott, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices North Properties at 952-913-3222

5364 Kahl Avenue Ne, Albertville, 55301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,673 Square Feet | Built in 2002

This well cared for 3 bedroom, 2 bath split level home is located in the St.Michael/Albertville school district and is only minutes from the schools! You will love the fenced backyard, deck, and heated garage. The finished walkout lower level has a bedroom, 3/4 bath, and large family room. Finished laundry room. Great neighborhood & location! Professional photos 10-5-21

For open house information, contact Scott Lynch, Agency North Real Estate, Inc at 320-774-3100