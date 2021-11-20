Check out these homes on the Watertown market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(Watertown, SD) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Watertown will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lPqw_0d2oefy800

105 Ne 15Th Street, Watertown, 57201

7 Beds 3 Baths | $331,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,200 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Looking for Space?? Look no further, this beautiful home has space for everyone. There are 7 possible bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master bath includes a large walk in shower and attached main floor laundry. Main floor bath has a whirlpool tub. The basement has a wood burning stove and tons of space. There is a 3 stall attached garage and a separate 20x20 garage in back, both garages are insulated and heated. There is an extra parking pad next to the garage that goes all the way back to the end of the lot. Also included sprinkler system, large back patio and 5x25 kennel with roof.

For open house information, contact Marissa Anne Jondahl, Century 21 Investment Realtors at 605-225-7179

Copyright © 2021 Aberdeen Board of Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6Ieo_0d2oefy800

111 5Th Ave Nw, Watertown, 57201

3 Beds 1 Bath | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,889 Square Feet | Built in 1908

Gorgeous Early 1900's Story and 1/2 Charmer! Looking for a comfy classy home at a modest price, needs a little tlc in places, but move in ready. This may be your home! This is a must see!

For open house information, contact David Shelton, CENTURY 21 Advantage at 605-906-8976

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnoIR_0d2oefy800

4612 Southwestern Dr, Watertown, 57201

7 Beds 5 Baths | $1,099,999 | Single Family Residence | 6,596 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Enjoy the ''Phenomenal Views'' of Pelican Lake. This 7 bedroom 4 -1/2 bath home sits on 2 acres with over 6500+ square feet. Its a peaceful retreat as it offers beautiful views while still perfect for entertaining family and friends. There is a concrete patio, outdoor gas fireplace, outdoor grill, and hot tub to name a few. When you walk through the front door you will be welcomed by the Grand Staircase which will lead you upstairs to both wings. The right wing includes a guest suite. The left wing has 2 bedrooms, a Jack and Jill bathroom, and its own laundry area. The main level consists of engineered hardwood floors throughout. The Kitchen is bright and cheery with light cabinets and granite countertops. The center island not only offers additional counterspace but also storage along with the pantry. The eat in kitchen offers an array of windows with stunning views of the lake. Just to much to talk about, you need to come see all the great details.

For open house information, contact Tony Cady, Market First Real Estate at 605-940-6601

Copyright © 2021 Realtor Association of the Sioux Empire MLS.

