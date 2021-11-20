Top homes for sale in Alexandria

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

(Alexandria, MN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Alexandria will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvwBr_0d2oee5P00

404 E Lake Geneva Road Ne, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 4 Baths | $649,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1988

164 feet of level shoreline on the chain of lakes! This 3 bedroom 3 bathroom house sits on close to an acre, gradually slopping down to beautiful Lake Geneva. Located in Erickson Heritage on a dead end road, privacy is all yours!. Separate 24 x 24 shed in the back will house all of the lake toys. With a back yard large enough for all your summer yard games and gatherings you can enjoy Alexandria's lake life to the fullest!

For open house information, contact Daniel Sieve, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vE0L1_0d2oee5P00

12935 Miltona Bay Road Ne, Alexandria, 56308

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,149 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Fully furnished, seasonal mobile home in desirable Miltona Bay Estates! Well maintained, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with additional 3-season sunroom with spectacular lake views. Large 14 x 26 maintenance free deck. New furnace & walk-in shower in 2018; new deck skirting 2020! Boat lift included! Shared amenities include: propane firepit, fish cleaning house, guest cabin, meeting room/storm shelter with ice machine. This home is ready for you to move right in. Call today! !

For open house information, contact Barbara Dahl, Real Estate by Jo, LLC at 320-762-2223

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6128405)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUs3h_0d2oee5P00

403 Old Highway 28, Westport, 56385

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Live in this quiet country town. Check out the simple things Westport has to offer, community living in Rural Minnesota. This manufactured home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, master suite with walk in closet, large mudroom entry, with a oversized two stall garage with additional workshop attached in the back. Come explore the rural quiet living that Westport offers.

For open house information, contact Joanna Hvezda, Real Estate by Jo, LLC at 320-762-2223

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6112683)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIMmF_0d2oee5P00

844 W Lake Cowdry Road Nw, Alexandria, 56308

2 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,820 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This cozy and "lakey" home/cottage has frontage and docks on both Cowdry and Lake Taylor. The backyard overlooking Taylor is private, serene and beautiful. Two wood stoves to help heat the home in addition to the electric is great for wood burning lovers. The location is excellent so close to town, the YMCA & bike trail. Great place to call your year around home and or have as a vacation getaway. Two docks and sauna are included.

For open house information, contact Linda Akenson, Counselor Realty Inc of Alex at 320-762-1111

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-6104872)

