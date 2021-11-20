On the hunt for a home in River Falls? These houses are on the market

(River Falls, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in River Falls. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1333 W Maple Street, River Falls, 54022 3 Beds 3 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,420 Square Feet | Built in 2000

ENOY LIFE MORE with this very well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath rambler on the west side. See the love & care in this home with the remodeled kitchen & dining rm with breakfast bar & built ins. Light & bright living room has large picture window & view of the front porch. Snuggle in the new sunroom with gas fireplace. Enjoy 3 main floor bedrooms with the master walk thru into the full bath with sep tub & shower. Lower level features, family room, updated bath with walk in tile shower. Sauna & unfinished area for more space! Finished & heated 2 ½ car garage + new storage shed for more space. Relax outside on the maintenance free deck & patio areas. So close to schools, parks & more! The time is now to enjoy life-this is your home!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Syverson, WESTconsin Realty LLC at 715-386-1700

1163 Harris Court, Prescott, 54021 3 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Duplex | 1,754 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ENJOY LIFE MORE!! To-be Built twin homes w/upgrades galore. 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms including master, granite countertops, SS appliances, Heat & Glo fireplace, Andersen 400 Series Windows, custom cabinets, vinyl plank & carpet floors, 3 panel doors, in-floor heat, vaulted ceilings, sunroom, sodded & landscaped yard, sprinkler system, premium vinyl siding w/stone accents, insulated & sheet rocked 2 car garage, 1754 finished square feet, patio, & so much more. Pics from similar home. CALL NOW TO PICK YOUR LOT!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Syverson, WESTconsin Realty LLC at 715-386-1700

743 Oriole Lane, Hudson Twp, 54016 5 Beds 3 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,818 Square Feet | Built in 1986

LOCATION is the key to this premium property on 2.1 acres in a secluded and private neighborhood! 360 degree panoramic views abound from this home's spectacular west facing windows and from the beautiful east side deck that runs the full length of this custom home. Impeccable care by longtime owners. Fantastic, newly remodeled kitchen that is so inviting to entertain guests from, making your home the "go-to" place! Owner's-suite bath is completely updated to a level of sophistication needs to be seen to appreciate. Luxurious indeed! Bedrooms are very generous in size and storage is abundant throughout this large home. 3,800 + square/ft home sits atop 2.1 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds with a stunning selection of mature hardwoods that erupt into an "up north" experience, yet only minutes from Hudson and I-94 with access east and west for the easy commute! Come and take a look now!

For open house information, contact Bradley Jones, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700

1116 Wyoming Street, Roberts, 54023 4 Beds 4 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,497 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Welcome home to this inviting 4BR & 4BA spacious 2 story with lots of windows! Open & social main level floor plan in this 2018 Build! Enjoy the elegant front step / patio stoop, and a great 3 car garage with note worthy 8ft high garage doors. This home has a freshly just finished lower level, 3 bedrooms on the flowing upper level, and a large master bedroom with a stylish accent ceiling, walk in closet and master bathroom. Gather with family and friends in the spacious living room around a cozy fireplace. Make your favorite recipe in the open social kitchen. Delight in the stainless steal appliances, stylish counter tops and warm cabinetry design. Enjoy the 4 convenient bathrooms, separate laundry room, roomy entry ways, and inviting contemporary décor. Great location for easy access to highways to the metro. 1 year Home Warranty Included!

For open house information, contact Teri Anderson, LaBelle Real Estate Group Inc at 651-705-0166