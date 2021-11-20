Take a look at these homes on the Hillsborough market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Hillsborough, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Hillsborough than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

642 Troy St, Durham, 27707

3 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 958 Square Feet | Built in 1963

This is a cozy hilltop brick home that has been fixed up and cleaned out with fresh paint and new floors. It is located in a neighborhood just blocks from Durham Tech. This is a great starter home or even an investment home.

The huge backyard has two building structures for storage or a workshop and the entire back is enclosed with a chain link fence. The price is negotiable and proof of funds as well as due diligence and ernest money are required for acceptance of an offer.

1212 Crystal View Court, Mebane, 27302

3 Beds 2 Baths | $256,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,091 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Vacant! Nestled 3BDRM 2BTH Single-level home. Cozy living room, large eat—in kitchen off living room, three comfortable bedrooms; including owners retreat featuring en-suite with WIC. Enjoy serene backyard and side deck. Close to HWY. This home is a must see.

1104 Banworth Court, Mebane, 27302

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Townhouse | 1,429 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Cambridge Park! The Maywood plan offers an open plan with a family room open to the kitchen which features a huge island, beautiful white cabinets, white tile backsplash, and granite countertops! Upgraded flooring on the main level w/ 9' ceilings. Spacious owner suite on the second floor with a large walk-in closet and bath. Cambridge Park community offers a large community pool with a clubhouse, gym, walking trails, miles of sidewalks, and a tot lot and doggie park! Est. completion Fall 2021.

1403 Dairyland Road, Chapel Hill, 27516

3 Beds 3 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,576 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Rarely does such a gem as this come available; this 1976 Goforth creation abounds with his distinctive trademarks: thoughtfully designed & perfectly sited home but what makes this one extraordinary is that it sits on 9+ acres in the crook of 2 creeks! From the lichen fenced posts to the exquisite views from each window, this property is unique. 3 BD + study, Owner's bath is a unique classic! Owners + guest suites & Laundry on main level. Passive solar. Screened porch + 42' deck.

