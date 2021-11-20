ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Check out these Radford homes on the market

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 4 days ago

(Radford, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Radford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qkli0_0d2oeZce00

3795 Truman Avenue, Christiansburg, 24073

4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2014

We present to you this lovely ranch style home with a large detached garage in the Riner School District. 4 Large Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms - Master bath boast a large soaking tub, lends room for everyone. Gorgeous Eat-in kitchen plus open dining area, living room, family room and laundry room. Home is in beautiful condition. Nice sized lot with lots of room for play and gardening. Huge single bay garage is ready for that dream car. Make plans to see this home today, in this market it will not last long.

For open house information, contact Scott Bunn, RE/MAX 8 The Scott Bunn Division at 540-818-5383

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-412999)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2jh4_0d2oeZce00

3300 Springview Drive, Christiansburg, 24073

3 Beds 2 Baths | $123,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Very Affordable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Double Wide Home in the Auburn School District. This Property is Conviently Located Between Radford and Christiansburg. The Home Offers an Open Layout, with a Huge Master Bedroom and a Large Master Bathroom, Complete with a Soaking Tub and a Stand up Shower. The Home has a Large Back Deck. The Heat Pump, Architectural Shingle Roof and Water Heater are less than 5 Years Old. Come Check out this Home Today, it won't Last Long...

For open house information, contact Benny Hagy, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413424)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oggeE_0d2oeZce00

3600 Riner Road, Riner, 24149

1 Bed 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 756 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cute cottage home situated on over 6 acres in the heart of Riner. This home is within minutes of I-81, Schools, Virginia Tech, Radford University and Hospitals. This property is perfect for Multigenerational Living or Investors looking to build. This property needs to be seen to be appreciated. Please make plans to see today.

For open house information, contact Scott Bunn, RE/MAX 8 The Scott Bunn Division at 540-818-5383

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413509)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18LSor_0d2oeZce00

2106 Third Street, Radford, 24141

4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Nice home on corner lot with level back yard. Eat in kitchen, large laundry/mud room and master suite on main level. Restored in 2007 with updated electrical and plumbing. A pantry, cabinets in laundry room and large closets in all bedrooms offer plenty of storage in this home. Recent updates include TREX decking on back and side porches, new HVAC in 2018 and installed reverse osmosis water tank at kitchen sink. New flooring will be installed upstairs prior to closing. Enjoy the back yard with apple and peach trees and raised garden beds.

For open house information, contact Lauren Hurt, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Copyright © 2021 New River Valley Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NRVMLSVA-413214)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
City
Riner, VA
City
Blacksburg, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Radford, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plumbing#Water Heater#Gardening#Peach Trees#Laundry Room#Large Bedrooms#The Scott Bunn Division#Property#Conviently Located#Home#I 81 Schools
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Radford Daily

Radford Daily

Radford, VA
132
Followers
517
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy