Check out these Radford homes on the market

(Radford, VA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Radford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3795 Truman Avenue, Christiansburg, 24073 4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,800 | Single Family Residence | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2014

We present to you this lovely ranch style home with a large detached garage in the Riner School District. 4 Large Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms - Master bath boast a large soaking tub, lends room for everyone. Gorgeous Eat-in kitchen plus open dining area, living room, family room and laundry room. Home is in beautiful condition. Nice sized lot with lots of room for play and gardening. Huge single bay garage is ready for that dream car. Make plans to see this home today, in this market it will not last long.

3300 Springview Drive, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $123,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Very Affordable 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Double Wide Home in the Auburn School District. This Property is Conviently Located Between Radford and Christiansburg. The Home Offers an Open Layout, with a Huge Master Bedroom and a Large Master Bathroom, Complete with a Soaking Tub and a Stand up Shower. The Home has a Large Back Deck. The Heat Pump, Architectural Shingle Roof and Water Heater are less than 5 Years Old. Come Check out this Home Today, it won't Last Long...

3600 Riner Road, Riner, 24149 1 Bed 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 756 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Cute cottage home situated on over 6 acres in the heart of Riner. This home is within minutes of I-81, Schools, Virginia Tech, Radford University and Hospitals. This property is perfect for Multigenerational Living or Investors looking to build. This property needs to be seen to be appreciated. Please make plans to see today.

2106 Third Street, Radford, 24141 4 Beds 3 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,671 Square Feet | Built in 1935

Nice home on corner lot with level back yard. Eat in kitchen, large laundry/mud room and master suite on main level. Restored in 2007 with updated electrical and plumbing. A pantry, cabinets in laundry room and large closets in all bedrooms offer plenty of storage in this home. Recent updates include TREX decking on back and side porches, new HVAC in 2018 and installed reverse osmosis water tank at kitchen sink. New flooring will be installed upstairs prior to closing. Enjoy the back yard with apple and peach trees and raised garden beds.

