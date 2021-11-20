ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Take a look at these homes for sale in Elko

 4 days ago

(Elko, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Elko than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

597 11Th Street, Elko, 89801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,148 Square Feet | Built in 1933

This charming fully renovated tree street home is a must see. The home has been beautifully remodeled, the kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (including refrigerator) and features white cabinetry. This house has so much character,. The spacious living room has a wood burning fireplace for those cozy winter nights and the main floor master includes a large wardrobe. Every room is tastefully updated. Enjoy the large covered deck for those summer BBQ's. Close to shopping and schools. Call today to see this charmer, it won't last long!

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors.

1866 Deerfield Way, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $358,150 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Model: The Lamoille ll. Status Complete. All colors and finishes have been selected by the builder and cannot be changed. See selections in Associated Docs. The estimated Close of Escrow date is 12/27/2021. Standard features: Granite countertops, soft close cabinets, and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless-steel appliances including microwave, dishwasher, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to 4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors.

1587 Indian View Heights Drive, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Townhouse | 1,220 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Inviting entry from the covered porch leads you into a open floorplan that features 9ft walls throughout. Kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters and pantry. Master suite has walk in closet, double vanity and walk in shower. Home features two additional bedrooms, a bathroom, central air and insulated garage. The sides and back of the property will be fenced and each lot then fenced in between the homes in the back with gate access and small concrete patio off the back. There will be a HOA that covers front landscaping, snow removal, water/sewer, garbage and common area insurance. There is parking in the common area for guests and a common area BBQ sitting area. If timeframe of construction allows, buyers may make changes/upgrades to finish materials. Exterior rendering is artists rendition and contractor may make changes at his discretion. Listing agent is owner principal of Kelly Builders

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors.

4795 Bullion Road, Elko, 89801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Manufactured home in quite location with split floor plan on 2 acres, metal roof, metal siding, fully fenced with sprinkler system. On its own well and septic outside city limits. Refrigerator, washer dryer and freezer stay. l Lots of storage with a metal and wood storage shed as well as large metal shop with wood stove and 3 doors get for all your toys. Asphalt driveway.

Copyright © 2021 Elko County Board of Realtors.

