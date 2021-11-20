Check out these homes for sale in Cleveland now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, GA

Cleveland Bulletin
Cleveland Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Cleveland, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HggYe_0d2oeKcz00

5508 Clarks Bridge Road, Clermont, 30527

3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Don’t miss this beautiful ranch home on 5 acres! Spacious living room and kitchen featuring a center island, built in microwave and refrigerator, large dining space, and lots of natural light with beautiful views of the property. Oversized master on the main floor includes sitting room and private entrance to the sunroom, and two additional bedrooms on the main floor with a jack and jill bathroom. The attic space is ready to be completed into an additional living space and stubbed for a bathroom. The property is partially fenced and also includes a barn which could be for a variety of use, including RV/boat storage, and separate garage perfect for a work shop.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kier, Atlanta Communities at 770-240-2004

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6965949)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314rFP_0d2oeKcz00

748 Yonah Mountain Road, Cleveland, 30528

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Cabin | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Mostly furnished, absolutely adorable mountain cabin in the shadow of Mount Yonah. Cute, eat in kitchen opens to gorgeous great room with soaring ceilings and stone fireplace. Master is off great room and has new vanity. Upstairs is a split loft with private balcony and another bath. Loft overlooks great room. This cabin is decorated with a bear motif and is move in ready with new carpet. Outside is a fire pit, a gazebo and a storage building.

For open house information, contact Bill Bythewood, Maximum One Premier Realtors at 470-400-9877

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9061578)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smA3D_0d2oeKcz00

240 New Image Drive, Lula, 30554

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,483 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!!! THE OAKWOOD!!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bath split foyer home situated on an acre wooded lot! Tons of space to grow!!! Unfinished area with the option of two bedrooms and a full bathroom! Still time to pick your colors. Still time to have a new home by the New Year!

For open house information, contact Stephanie Clouse, Dream Homes Realty, Inc. at 678-725-2786

Copyright © 2021 First Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMLSGA-6906580)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09r5Yw_0d2oeKcz00

3890 Mud Creek Road, Cornelia, 30531

4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 2006

SPACIOUS, DETAILED CRAFTSMAN RANCH ON 2 ACRES WITH MOVE IN READY APPEAL...SUPER convenient to downtown Cornelia for shopping, dining, and entertainment PLUS MINUTES away from Hwy 365 for the commuter! AMAZING curb appeal with huge front yard, and lovely front porch, giving you all the welcome home feelings galore!! TRUE open concept makes entertaining effortless! HIGHLY DESIRABLE floor plan with foyer entrance leading to the COZY living room featuring plenty of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, stone gas fireplace, & easy access to the back deck to relax & enjoy your private backyard! SPACIOUS kitchen w/ an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, & great breakfast bar for additional seating. Breakfast area & dining room right off the kitchen providing comfort for friends & family gatherings! LARGE Master retreat featuring vaulted ceilings & private en-suite w/ double vanity, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, & closet. TWO AMPLE-SIZED sized bedrooms sharing the second full bath featuring double vanity and tub/shower combination. BONUS room above the garage for fourth bedrooms or great playroom/teen hangout spot! FULL UNFINISHED basement with great potential for future expansion or current storage! LEVEL front and backyard, perfect for all outdoor activities! Contact our team for your private viewing!

For open house information, contact Zach Garvey Team, Keller Williams Lanier Partner at 706-839-7355

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9072903)

See more property details

Cleveland Bulletin

Cleveland Bulletin

