Check out these homes for sale in Cleveland now

(Cleveland, GA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Cleveland. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5508 Clarks Bridge Road, Clermont, 30527 3 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,160 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Don’t miss this beautiful ranch home on 5 acres! Spacious living room and kitchen featuring a center island, built in microwave and refrigerator, large dining space, and lots of natural light with beautiful views of the property. Oversized master on the main floor includes sitting room and private entrance to the sunroom, and two additional bedrooms on the main floor with a jack and jill bathroom. The attic space is ready to be completed into an additional living space and stubbed for a bathroom. The property is partially fenced and also includes a barn which could be for a variety of use, including RV/boat storage, and separate garage perfect for a work shop.

748 Yonah Mountain Road, Cleveland, 30528 2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Cabin | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Mostly furnished, absolutely adorable mountain cabin in the shadow of Mount Yonah. Cute, eat in kitchen opens to gorgeous great room with soaring ceilings and stone fireplace. Master is off great room and has new vanity. Upstairs is a split loft with private balcony and another bath. Loft overlooks great room. This cabin is decorated with a bear motif and is move in ready with new carpet. Outside is a fire pit, a gazebo and a storage building.

240 New Image Drive, Lula, 30554 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,483 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION!!!!! THE OAKWOOD!!!! Gorgeous 3 bedroom/2 bath split foyer home situated on an acre wooded lot! Tons of space to grow!!! Unfinished area with the option of two bedrooms and a full bathroom! Still time to pick your colors. Still time to have a new home by the New Year!

3890 Mud Creek Road, Cornelia, 30531 4 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,103 Square Feet | Built in 2006

SPACIOUS, DETAILED CRAFTSMAN RANCH ON 2 ACRES WITH MOVE IN READY APPEAL...SUPER convenient to downtown Cornelia for shopping, dining, and entertainment PLUS MINUTES away from Hwy 365 for the commuter! AMAZING curb appeal with huge front yard, and lovely front porch, giving you all the welcome home feelings galore!! TRUE open concept makes entertaining effortless! HIGHLY DESIRABLE floor plan with foyer entrance leading to the COZY living room featuring plenty of natural lighting, vaulted ceilings, stone gas fireplace, & easy access to the back deck to relax & enjoy your private backyard! SPACIOUS kitchen w/ an abundance of cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, & great breakfast bar for additional seating. Breakfast area & dining room right off the kitchen providing comfort for friends & family gatherings! LARGE Master retreat featuring vaulted ceilings & private en-suite w/ double vanity, whirlpool tub, walk-in shower, & closet. TWO AMPLE-SIZED sized bedrooms sharing the second full bath featuring double vanity and tub/shower combination. BONUS room above the garage for fourth bedrooms or great playroom/teen hangout spot! FULL UNFINISHED basement with great potential for future expansion or current storage! LEVEL front and backyard, perfect for all outdoor activities! Contact our team for your private viewing!

