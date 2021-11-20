Take a look at these homes for sale in Blythe

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Blythe, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blythe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

214 Hidden Valley, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Mobile Home | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Welcome to Glades Hidden Valley Park on the Colorado River. This ideal full time OR vacation home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a great open concept floor plan and lots of square footage. The spacious kitchen area has a breakfast bar for bar stools and a window at the kitchen sink. You could definitely bring a kitchen island if you you'd like, there is so much room! Kitchen features include: a coffee/wine bar, stainless steel refrigerator, stainless steel sink, a propane range and oven. Attached to the kitchen is an indoor laundry room ideal as a mud room with a side door to the side yard. Beautiful newer window coverings throughout and ceiling fans in the Master bedroom and living room. Master bedroom is on one side of the home and the 2 additional bedrooms are on the other. Front wrap around COVERED main Porch/Deck faces mountain views and the swing set and Baseball field and the side patio and driveway look out to the river. Gorgeous sunsets while dining al fresco every evening! The extensive driveway offers lots of parking. Ideal place for the off road and boating enthusiast and the ultimate vacation home! The garage has been extended to hold all the toys. Includes Newer Air conditioner! This community is so fun, you'll love it!. The Park has 2 ramps for dropping your boat or wave runners etc. Bring Paddle boards and Kayaks for all day fun! The Lagoon is really big and great for learning to paddle or ideal for big float islands. Annual events + A dogs paradise!

For open house information, contact Darel Rosen, First Team Real Estate at 888-236-1943

Copyright © 2021 California Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MRMLSCA-OC21191034)

1204 E 11Th Avenue, Blythe, 92225

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,281 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Rare Country home with room to spread out. Come see why Country living is so good. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home needs some love but you can fix it up the way you want at this price. The home is plenty big for entertaining and just living day to day! Need a place for animals, this home has you covered.

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219065107)

3589 Wells Road, Blythe, 92225

2 Beds 2 Baths | $29,900 | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Affordable Golf Course living. Want to get away and enjoy the beautiful views of the Golf Course? This is your chance to do so without breaking the bank. Enjoy the quietness and stars at night while you are right on the fairway. This two bedroom two bath home still has plenty of room to be comfortable too. Call today before its gone!!!

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219069914)

302 N 5Th Street, Blythe, 92225

2 Beds 1 Bath | $125,000 | Single Family Residence | 879 Square Feet | Built in 1957

You want a Handyman Special with a corner lot across from a school that can have additional units. This 2bedroom 1 Bath home is a handy man special. Great bones on a one of kind lot that can have additional units built. Located on a corner and across from a school. The home is a shell ready for your configuration. The seller will Carry under the right terms. this is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Are you looking for a potential flip opportunity or a large lot for the family? If you'd like to find out first-hand whether or not 302 N 5th street is right for you just call

For open house information, contact Stephen Powell, Fathom Realty Group Inc. at 310-710-9337

Copyright © 2021 California Desert Association of REALTORS&#174;, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDARCA-219060872)

ABOUT

With Blythe Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

