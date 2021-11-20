Check out these homes on the Bay City market now

(Bay City, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bay City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2208 Peach, Bay City, 77414 5 Beds 4 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,516 Square Feet | Built in 1950

This is a multi family complex. The upstairs unit is1 bedroom and 1 bath. Renting for $525. There are two downstairs units one 2 bedroom 1 bath renting for $700 and the other is 1 bedroom and 1 bath renting for $525 There is another unit in back that is 1 bedroom and 1 bath this unit has a washer and dryer and tile floors renting for $600. All units have frig, stove,microwave and garbage disposal. Total monthly income $2350

5000 Magnolia Lane, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,360 Square Feet | Built in 1985

This home is situated on almost half an acre lot in a lovely neighborhood! Features a brick fireplace, wet bar, utility room, lots of built-in cabinets, & stained woodwork throughout. The kitchen has easy access to the dining room plus a breakfast nook. The primary bedroom offers direct access to the back patio. Its en-suite bathroom has a soaking tub, separate shower, double sinks, & a walk-in closet. Two of the guest bedrooms share a Jack & Jill bathroom. The 4th bedroom is on the opposite end of the house. Both the front & back yards are well shaded with mature trees for you to enjoy!

85 Cr 237, Laird Road, Wadsworth, 77483 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful and well maintained country home on a 5 acre tract of land with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large living room with wbfp, kitchen, formal dining room, office (could be used as a 4th bedroom) and laundry room. Two car covered concrete carport. Open and covered arena (60' x 60'). Detached climate controlled tack/feed room. 1000 sf metal shop. Smart siding and Impact Resistance TDI Hurricane windows installed in July 2019. Covered horse stall with two pens. Large and mature trees throughout property, including pecan and fruit. Dog kennels. Tree house.

206 Nueces, Bay City, 77414 4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,724 Square Feet | Built in 1979

A grand amount of space both indoors and outdoors, home on 1+ acre. Fully modern kitchen, opens to dining room with French doors leading to a gigantic deck made with Trex boards, and with its own roof. Living room offers a cozy fireplace, then double doors that lead to a front room with built in bookcases and a bay window. Primary bedroom and en suite bathroom with both a walk-in shower and a spa tub. Natural woodwork throughout the house, tile floors, double pane windows, new roof and a new 80-gallon water heater. Open concept kitchen- dining - living room.

