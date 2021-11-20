Check out these homes for sale in Athens now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, TX

Athens Journal
 4 days ago

(Athens, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Athens. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

15394 Us Highway 175 W, Eustace, 75124

3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,048 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Looking for your own little ranch in Henderson County close to Cedar Creek Lake? You have found it! With a little TLC and updates this property can shine again. This 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on over 41 acres which includes a huge hay barn, storage shed, a very nice 8 stall barn with stud plate and concrete floors, corrals, and 2 stock tanks. Property also has a seasonal creek and lots of trees. This property offers so much potential for living life in the country.

930 Whippoorwill, Murchison, 75778

2 Beds 2 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,508 Square Feet | Built in 1985

GET AWAY TO THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY AT CALLENDER LAKE ON APPROX. .96 ACRES. THIS IS A RARE FIND! OWNER HAS DONE ALL THE WORK! RECENTLY REPLACED: WINDOWS, DOORS, A/C, ROOF, PRIVACY FENCE, REMODELED BATHROOMS & KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE & ALL APPLIANCES REMAIN. WOOD TILE FLOORS, SLATE WBFB, TANKLESS HWH. OUTDOOR FEATURES LARGE WOODED YARD, STONE WALKWAY, FRENCH DRAINS, 16X30 KENNEL W/ 3 STORY DOGHOUSE, LOTS OF DECKS, MULTI-PURPOSE BUILDING WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER, STORAGE BUILDING, PUBLIC WATER AS WELL AS AN APPROX. 340' WATER WELL, SO MUCH MORE!

1633 W Royall Boulevard, Malakoff, 75148

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Just under 3 acre property located on outskirts of Malakoff TX. Huge shade trees, a pond, shop building, covered parking, and more! Won't last long! Only 5 minutes to Cedar Creek Lake!

9201 State Hwy 19 South, Athens, 75752

4 Beds 7 Baths | $1,845,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,986 Square Feet | Built in 1998

SUMMER HILL FARM a Showplace S of Athens, TX. Large home built to please one & all. Big views from Majestic Stately Main Home on the Hill &centered on the Incredible 63.568 ac of scattered trees, beautiful pastures, 11,200' of pipe fence dress up 3 entrances. The main house has 4 large br suites (incl master), 3-1/2 baths for guests. Formal liv & din, large den, 2 FP, impressive office w huge safe, fab kitchen w/ butler's pantry. Gunite pool/spa finish out back yard. A constant level lake of ~2 ac & pier.Concrete drives throughout w steel bldgs, one can house RV Bus, 3 bays for stg

