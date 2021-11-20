Check out these homes for sale in Athens now
(Athens, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Athens. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Looking for your own little ranch in Henderson County close to Cedar Creek Lake? You have found it! With a little TLC and updates this property can shine again. This 3 bed, 2 bath home sits on over 41 acres which includes a huge hay barn, storage shed, a very nice 8 stall barn with stud plate and concrete floors, corrals, and 2 stock tanks. Property also has a seasonal creek and lots of trees. This property offers so much potential for living life in the country.
GET AWAY TO THIS NEWLY RENOVATED HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY AT CALLENDER LAKE ON APPROX. .96 ACRES. THIS IS A RARE FIND! OWNER HAS DONE ALL THE WORK! RECENTLY REPLACED: WINDOWS, DOORS, A/C, ROOF, PRIVACY FENCE, REMODELED BATHROOMS & KITCHEN WITH CUSTOM CABINETS, GRANITE & ALL APPLIANCES REMAIN. WOOD TILE FLOORS, SLATE WBFB, TANKLESS HWH. OUTDOOR FEATURES LARGE WOODED YARD, STONE WALKWAY, FRENCH DRAINS, 16X30 KENNEL W/ 3 STORY DOGHOUSE, LOTS OF DECKS, MULTI-PURPOSE BUILDING WITH OUTDOOR SHOWER, STORAGE BUILDING, PUBLIC WATER AS WELL AS AN APPROX. 340' WATER WELL, SO MUCH MORE!
Just under 3 acre property located on outskirts of Malakoff TX. Huge shade trees, a pond, shop building, covered parking, and more! Won't last long! Only 5 minutes to Cedar Creek Lake!
SUMMER HILL FARM a Showplace S of Athens, TX. Large home built to please one & all. Big views from Majestic Stately Main Home on the Hill ¢ered on the Incredible 63.568 ac of scattered trees, beautiful pastures, 11,200' of pipe fence dress up 3 entrances. The main house has 4 large br suites (incl master), 3-1/2 baths for guests. Formal liv & din, large den, 2 FP, impressive office w huge safe, fab kitchen w/ butler's pantry. Gunite pool/spa finish out back yard. A constant level lake of ~2 ac & pier.Concrete drives throughout w steel bldgs, one can house RV Bus, 3 bays for stg
