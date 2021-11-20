Check out these homes for sale in Sheridan now

(Sheridan, WY) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Sheridan. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8 Crown Place, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $799,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,227 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Immaculate potential Horse Property in Bighorn area: 1 1/2 Story home with Barn on 4.57 acres with spectacular views of the Bighorn Mountains. House offers 2,200sqft+ of living space with remodeled kitchen, vaulted ceilings in living room, large deck with hot tub and an additional patio with gas fireplace, perfect for sitting and enjoying the serene atmosphere. Attached 2 car heated garage. Barn/shop has horse stalls, plenty of storage & pasture access. The house is surrounded with mature well kept landscaping giving the home a private feel. All measurements are approximate.Seller has provided plans for an over the garage addition to the home. Plans are on file with Powder Horn Realty, Inc.

For open house information, contact Team Powder Horn, Powder Horn Realty, Inc. at 307-674-9545

675 Sumner Street, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $297,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,282 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Cute Country Cottage with large rooms, attached covered breezeway/patio and an oversized garage! House has been maintained consistently, including a renovated bathroom in 2013, new water heater, windows, screen doors, carpet & flooring, built-in bookshelves in 2021, and electrical box in 2020. Seller has spent years planting flowers and plants, she nursed the statuesque trees and shrubs. The pictures will attest as to how much this home and yard were loved and cared for.

For open house information, contact Vickie Mader, Carlton Real Estate LLC at 307-763-7354

1327 Dana Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,808 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Don't Miss this Adorable and very nicely maintained Town Home! Conveniently located very close to the walking paths and the Sam Mavrakis Pond. Near Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Doctor's Offices, Sheridan High School, and Sagebrush Elementary School!Listing Agent is related to the Seller and is a licensed agent in the State of Wyoming.Call Today for a Private Showing!

For open house information, contact Craig L Ellis, BEST Real Estate WY, LLC at 307-675-2378

1844 Maple Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Marilyn Plan, The pictures are of a recently completed Marilyn. This charming 1,589 sq. ft., Modern Farmhouse plan lives like a much larger home. Inside from the front covered porch, guests are immediately invited into the living room with a pass through to the dining area to the rear. The kitchen lies open to the dining area and it includes plenty of counter space and a built-in pantry. A laundry room and powder bath are just steps away, towards the entrance to the 2-car, front-load garage. Upstairs, the master suite enjoys a master bath with a private toilet and walk-in shower, and a walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 areas each brightened by two windows and share a hall bath.

For open house information, contact David Wills, Summit Realty Group Inc. at 307-751-8912