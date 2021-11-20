ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming-curious? These homes are on the market

Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 4 days ago

(Deming, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Deming. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S4lJ5_0d2oeDRu00

5155 Hermanas Grade Sw, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great home on two acres and close to Deming. This home provides great views with a country feel. Home has three bedrooms, an open kitchen and living room. The property does have a private well, a shipping container for storage, a storage/workshop and a one vehicle carport. Come and enjoy four mild desert seasons in a great location.

For open house information, contact Billy Gonzales, Standing Stout Realty at 575-543-8623

Copyright © 2021 Silver City Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCRMLSNM-38632)

See more property details

1022 S Platinum Avenue, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This 2,272 sqft home, plus casita, sits on a large .24 acre corner lot and includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living spaces, fireplace, and a large laundry room with ample storage. Large fenced yard with peaceful courtyard, mature trees, and a shed/workshop! New furnace installed 1/2020. Also included is a MUST SEE 1,050 sqft casita perfect for accommodating those out of town visitors or live-in family members. Casita includes large living space with fireplace, kitchen, and a laundry area. Close to Hwy 11, I-10, schools, shopping and hospital.

For open house information, contact Jennifer C Goodman, Enchanted Sun Realty at 575-532-5406

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102797)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sh6sx_0d2oeDRu00

1755 Sw Yuma Road, Deming, 88030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2003

If you're looking lots of space a great view, look no further! This beautiful Southwestern style home south of Deming sits on 10 acres. The home has 1896 sqft living area and was built in 2003. This home welcomes you with an open floor plan for the living room and dining area. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and an office. The master bedroom is huge and has a walk-in closet with a lot of storage. Tile throughout, 2 car detached garage, RV hook ups, dog run, and horses are allowed. The views are amazing, come and see it! This house won't last! With low inventory this home is a must-see gem! Please call for your showing today!

For open house information, contact Genea A Caldwell, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2102311)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deming, NM
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Gonzales
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Deming Journal

Deming Journal

Deming, NM
103
Followers
416
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deming Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy