Deming-curious? These homes are on the market

(Deming, NM) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Deming. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5155 Hermanas Grade Sw, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $90,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,280 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Great home on two acres and close to Deming. This home provides great views with a country feel. Home has three bedrooms, an open kitchen and living room. The property does have a private well, a shipping container for storage, a storage/workshop and a one vehicle carport. Come and enjoy four mild desert seasons in a great location.

1022 S Platinum Avenue, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,272 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This 2,272 sqft home, plus casita, sits on a large .24 acre corner lot and includes 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living spaces, fireplace, and a large laundry room with ample storage. Large fenced yard with peaceful courtyard, mature trees, and a shed/workshop! New furnace installed 1/2020. Also included is a MUST SEE 1,050 sqft casita perfect for accommodating those out of town visitors or live-in family members. Casita includes large living space with fireplace, kitchen, and a laundry area. Close to Hwy 11, I-10, schools, shopping and hospital.

1755 Sw Yuma Road, Deming, 88030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,896 Square Feet | Built in 2003

If you're looking lots of space a great view, look no further! This beautiful Southwestern style home south of Deming sits on 10 acres. The home has 1896 sqft living area and was built in 2003. This home welcomes you with an open floor plan for the living room and dining area. It has 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths and an office. The master bedroom is huge and has a walk-in closet with a lot of storage. Tile throughout, 2 car detached garage, RV hook ups, dog run, and horses are allowed. The views are amazing, come and see it! This house won't last! With low inventory this home is a must-see gem! Please call for your showing today!

