Take a look at these homes on the Hillsboro market now
(Hillsboro, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
These listings are from our classifieds:
Investors dream ! This amazing home has over 2300 sq ft with 10 ft ceilings, natural woodwork, and so much potential. Offering a second entrance, updated furnace in 2016, roof was replaced in 2014. Come make this a dream home
For open house information, contact Amanda Fife, Irongate Inc. at 937-426-0800
Cozy Ranch Home situated on Level Lot- Consists of Living room, Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, Full Bath- Blacktop drive- Rear lawn area.
For open house information, contact Rusty Fite, Chambers-Fite Realty at 937-393-1948
Low priced home in Hillsboro in need of renovation. Home should sell quickly.
For open house information, contact Randy Butler, Classic Real Estate Co at 937-393-3416
3 bed 2 bath manufactured home with nice yard, two car garage and carport.
For open house information, contact Jared Howland, Classic Real Estate Co at 937-393-3416
Comments / 0