Take a look at these homes on the Hillsboro market now

(Hillsboro, OH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Hillsboro. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

320 S High Street, Hillsboro, 45133

6 Beds 2 Baths | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,345 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Investors dream ! This amazing home has over 2300 sq ft with 10 ft ceilings, natural woodwork, and so much potential. Offering a second entrance, updated furnace in 2016, roof was replaced in 2014. Come make this a dream home

105 Joan Avenue, Hillsboro, 45133

2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Cozy Ranch Home situated on Level Lot- Consists of Living room, Kitchen, 2 bedrooms, Full Bath- Blacktop drive- Rear lawn area.

516 East Street, Liberty Twp, 45133

3 Beds 1 Bath | $13,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1901

Low priced home in Hillsboro in need of renovation. Home should sell quickly.

6604 Robin Hood Lane, Paint Twp, 45133

3 Beds 2 Baths | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,168 Square Feet | Built in 1981

3 bed 2 bath manufactured home with nice yard, two car garage and carport.

