East Liverpool, OH

Check out these East Liverpool homes on the market

East Liverpool Updates
 4 days ago

(East Liverpool, OH) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in East Liverpool than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

104 3Rd Ave, Stratton, 43961

3 Beds 1 Bath | $48,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in None

This is an older house on a double corner lot in Stratton, Ohio. This is a two story frame house with full basement and two car detached garage. The interior is dated, however, the kitchen units and first floor bathroom have been updated. A second floor bathroom has been started but is unfinished. The exterior of the house has had the windows replaced, as well as, vinyl siding and shingled roof, in recent years. Basement appears to be dry and foundation appears to be solid. This home should sell quickly so don't wait to see. This home is being sold as part of an estate.

323 Thompson Ave, East Liverpool, 43920

5 Beds 6 Baths | $129,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,560 Square Feet | Built in 1920

This Three Story 1920 Home shows Full length covered Porch, Large Brick pillars showcasing the Upper Level covered Balcony. Very Large OPEN Indoor Foyer opening up to a Study/Library or a Formal Living room both with their Own Gas Fireplace, Original, Solid Pocket doors to close for privacy. Entertain in the Formal Dining room attached to the Kitchen with a full Bathroom / Mudd room then Out to the Privacy fenced Backyard. This 5 Bedrooms, 5 Toilets, 4 Showers, 1 Tub And 5-Fireplaces. ALL Rooms are Very spacious, high Ceilings, Large Windows showing much Light, Solid Wood Trim throughout and Doors, Wood floors with a few Bedrooms of Carpeting over Wood floors. Attic is Full size and could be an additional Living Space. Garage Door has Steel Frame supports, Extra Size over 2 car space with door opener too. A New Roof-2015, HWT- 2017, Updated Electrical. Plenty of space in this house and parking if need be and would be good for a Rental. Already has been inspected for Rental. Don't Miss this Gem. Call Today.

49485 Hickman Rd, East Liverpool, 43920

4 Beds 4 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,941 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This brick home sits on a 3.278-acre lot with a private pond! Located in Hickman Addition in St Clair Township & Beaver Local School District. The home has 4 bathrooms, 4-5 bedrooms, garage space for 3 cars, and a carport. The large eat-in kitchen has marble countertops, a propane fireplace, and french doors leading to the deck. Perfect for cookouts. There is a first-floor half bath for guests and convenience. The first-floor laundry doubles as a mudroom. Also on the first floor is a dining room, living room, foyer w/ closet, and the master suite. The owner's suite on the first floor has TWO walk-in closets and an ensuite with a double vanity & linen closet. There are three bedrooms upstairs with the option for a fourth bedroom and a full bathroom. The Basement has a finished family room, full bathroom, and a garage/workshop. The basement garage door opens to the backyard. New carpet & paint throughout.

826 Orchard Grove Ave, East Liverpool, 43920

3 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Fall in love with this charming brick home. Boasting beautiful hardwood floors throughout and 3 large bedrooms. Ample character from the cozy breakfast nook and to the wrought iron banister. Don't miss your chance to call this home!

East Liverpool Updates

East Liverpool, OH
