Top homes for sale in Ottawa

Ottawa, IL

Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Ottawa, IL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Ottawa. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvTPS_0d2oe4ac00

40 Waterside Way, Ottawa, 61350

3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The "Pilot House" Boat-House offers 1700 square feet in size with three bedrooms, three baths, charming front porch and two back decks, open concept island kitchens, and living rooms, owner's suite with private bath, and an optional finished walkout lower level of 850 sq/f with recreation room, full bathroom, bedroom, and storage. The Boat-House homes feature generous porches, outdoor community spaces, and harbor views. The lower level walk-out faces the harbor walk, providing homeowners with immediate access to the water amenities. The monochrome streetscape ties these homes together as a micro-hood on the West Peninsula. The Boat-House homes showcase the architectural style of modern farmhouse with a nautical flair. Additional upgrades and options available with cost.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vDv5e_0d2oe4ac00

1231 Creve Coeur Street, Lasalle, 61301

3 Beds 2 Baths | $136,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Beautiful updated home in great north LaSalle location. Radiator heat with central air. Open floor plan with newer floor coverings. Finished basement with 3rd bedroom plus a bonus room. Deck on front and side of home. Private backyard with patio creates a park like setting. 1 car detached garage. Washer, dryer, refrigerator and freezer in basement to stay.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30oRTR_0d2oe4ac00

406 Heritage Lane, Ottawa, 61350

3 Beds 3 Baths | $242,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,824 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Love at first sight!!! This charming tri level home has so much to offer! Move-in ready with updates throughout-modern farmhouse touches on all levels-sunny kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and counter top space-enormous family room with recessed lighting, wood burning stone fireplace with custom white wash, newer (2019) wood look vinyl flooring-all three bedrooms have lighted ceiling fans w/remotes-master bedroom has its own full bath with walk in glass door shower-fully fenced back yard has a raised brick firepit, shed, and large cement patio with a pergola-oversized garage with tons of storage space-BRAND NEW siding, front door and downspouts in 2021-Hurry before this home is someone elses!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qutc5_0d2oe4ac00

3507 East 27Th Road, Marseilles, 61341

5 Beds 3 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Large 3 bedroom +2 in the basement ranch home with attached garage and mature trees on 2+ acres nestled among evergreens is perfect for your growing family. Main floor features open concept with hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, skylights and wood burning fireplace with gas hook-up. Stainless steel appliances, stone backsplash and handcrafted black locus wood countertops in the kitchen open to a dining area with French doors leading to wraparound deck. Main floor laundry provides easy access to three bedrooms, including master suite which has a large whirlpool tub. Built in headboard in the master bedroom provides extra storage. It can be removed if buyer does not want it. Finished basement family room was made for entertaining with wood stove and kitchenette. Additional 2 bedrooms, full bath, bonus room and storm shelter on lower level. New roof and full water filtration system in 2019. Outdoor play yard will be left with the home unless buyer does not want it, then seller will remove.

ABOUT

With Ottawa Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

