Take a look at these homes on the Pikeville market now

(Pikeville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pikeville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

815 Biggs Branch, Pikeville, 41501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $162,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,047 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Enjoy your own Mountain Chalet in Pike County! This home offers over 2000 square feet of living space with 2 or possibly 3 bedrooms. This home offers newer windows and newer gutters. The property is just over an acre and includes a full unfinished basement with garage space and workshop. PLUS a detached 3 car garage also included! This home must not be missed and is priced to sell!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333

19577 Grapevine Road, Phyllis, 41554 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Enjoy privacy from this 3 BR, 2 bath home in the Phyllis/Grapevine area. Enjoy the spacious living back deck, covered front porch, several storage buildings, Hillside acreage included. Acreage estimated by Seller. Buyer can have surveyed at their expense.

For open house information, contact Patrina Compton, Valley Agency, Inc. at 606-478-7100

126 Melvina Drive, Pikeville, 41501 2 Beds 2 Baths | $132,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,338 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Well maintained 2 bedroom, 2 bath home, with built-in garage home. Move in condition, open floor plan, large private deck for entertainment with lots of parking. Lower level has 2 rooms with heat and air conditioning. All appliances (refrigerator, stove, dishwasher) included. Conveniently located one mile from downtown Pikeville. NEW CARPET, NEW INTERIOR PAINT, NEW GUTTERS AND DOWNSPOUTS, AND NEW KITCHEN BACKSPLASH--MAY, 2021.

For open house information, contact Brenda Gooslin, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700

84 Dinky Road, Kimper, 41539 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,151 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Double wide that has been converted to real estate. Property offers FREE GAS!

For open house information, contact Ellen Harris, Century 21 American Way Realty at 606-886-9100