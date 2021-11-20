ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Rare Jake Caprice strike earns Exeter victory against 10-man Carlisle

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=498JNE_0d2odzLD00

Jake Caprice’s first goal in 321 career appearances helped Exeter to a 2-1 win against struggling Carlisle at St James Park.

The full-back’s collector’s item gave the Grecians a 2-0 lead before the 10-man Cumbrians staged a spirited late fightback.

Carlisle looked the better of the two teams early on, but it was Exeter who created the first clear chance with Jevani Brown firing tamely at Mark Howard from 20 yards.

The visitors were reduced to 10 men when Jon Mellish was shown a straight red card for a poor tackle on Exeter midfielder Archie Collins.

Exeter applied all the pressure at the start of the second half and finally broke the deadlock on the hour when Jonathan Grounds’ low cross was turned in from close range by Sam Nombe for his eighth goal of the season.

The home side were in complete control and made it 2-0 in the 80th minute when Brown ran through midfield and fed Caprice, whose left-footed shot from a narrow angle found a gap at the near post.

Carlisle pulled one back six minutes from time when Jordan Gibson finished from Brennan Dickinson’s sublime cross but they never looked like adding another.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Rhys Browne earns Wealdstone victory over Barnet

Rhys Browne’s 77th-minute goal gave Wealdstone victory over rivals Barnet in the National League. The substitute tapped into an empty net after a dummy from Josh Umerah to give the hosts a 1-0 win at Grosvenor Vale. The clubs, separated by less than eight miles, created little before the break...
SOCCER
newschain

Dom Telford strikes late to hand Newport victory at Hartlepool

Dom Telford’s stoppage-time header earned Newport a third straight win as County ended Hartlepool’s unbeaten home record with a 2-1 win at Victoria Park. Three minutes into injury time, Exiles striker Telford stooped to head home from close range and sink managerless Pools. The Exiles soon took control in the...
SOCCER
newschain

Exeter forward Sam Nombe expected to be fit to face Carlisle

Sam Nombe is expected to be fit for Exeter ahead of their clash with Carlisle. Manager Matt Taylor revealed the forward felt some tightness in his calf, but will be assessed. Midfielder Kyle Taylor is also expected to be assessed ahead of the game. Taylor also hinted that he could...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Mellish
Person
Sam Nombe
Person
Archie Collins
Person
Jonathan Grounds
Person
Jevani Brown
Person
Jordan Gibson
Person
Jake Caprice
newschain

Keshi Anderson strike earns Blackpool a point at Swansea

A late Keshi Anderson equaliser secured Blackpool a 1-1 Championship draw against Swansea in south Wales. This was an evenly-contested match for the most part with a first-half goal from Joel Piroe putting Swansea ahead, but a late effort from Anderson meant the Welsh club had to settle for a draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Eoin Doyle sets Bolton on way to victory over 10-man Doncaster

An incident-packed ending to the first half sparked by Eoin Doyle’s goal set up Bolton’s 3-0 win over 10-man Doncaster. Rovers claimed striker Doyle’s seventh of the season was offside and boss Richie Wellens was booked after heated discussions with fourth official Darren Drysdale. Two minutes before the break, defender...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exeter#Complete Control#Red Card#On The Hour#Grecians#Cumbrians
newschain

Daniel Udoh earns 10-man Shrewsbury point against Sunderland

Daniel Udoh’s second-half strike helped struggling 10-man Shrewsbury come from behind to earn a 1-1 draw with Sunderland. The forward’s goal on the hour mark cancelled out Alex Pritchard’s opener – and came after the hosts had seen David Davis sent off on the stroke of half time. The visitors...
SOCCER
newschain

Keeper Matija Sarkic earns 10-man Birmingham point at Coventry

Championship high-flyers Coventry and 10-man Birmingham battled to a 0-0 draw in a local affair at the Coventry Building Society Arena. Both sides had chances to claim all three points as Scott Hogan blazed over from close range while Blues had goalkeeper Matija Sarkic to thank after saves from Matt Godden and Ian Maatsen.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Morecambe to assess Arthur Gnahoua ahead of MK Dons clash

Will check on Arthur Gnahoua ahead of the visit of MK Dons. Defender Gnahoua missed the 2-2 midweek draw with Charlton through illness. Summer signing Jonathan Obika is still working on his fitness following a hamstring injury. The Shrimps are looking for their first home win since September 28. MK...
SOCCER
newschain

Port Vale without midfielder Tom Conlon for Hartlepool’s visit

Port Vale will be without midfielder Tom Conlon for the home clash with Hartlepool. Club captain Conlon was shown two yellow cards in the Valiants’ 1-0 defeat to Walsall in midweek and must now serve a one-game suspension. Striker Jamie Proctor returned from a hernia problem as a second-half substitute...
SOCCER
newschain

Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane doubtful for Exeter clash

Rochdale midfielder Jimmy Keohane is a doubt for the visit of Exeter in Sky Bet League Two. The 30-year-old was forced off with a foot injury during Tuesday’s draw with Stevenage and his replacement in midweek Conor Grant is set to deputise again. Aaron Morley missed that game with a...
SPORTS
newschain

Epatante faces five rivals in Fighting Fifth defence

Last year’s winner Epatante heads a field of six for the Betfair Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on Saturday. The 2020 Champion Hurdle heroine, trained by Nicky Henderson, comfortably took the prize by four and a quarter lengths from Sceau Royal last term. Alan King’s nine-year-old has race fitness on...
SPORTS
newschain

St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy could need surgery on ankle injury

St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy is set to miss the rest of 2021 after being told he could need ankle surgery. The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international landed awkwardly against Livingston last weekend and could face about two months out, although manager Jim Goodwin was still waiting on the exact prognosis when he updated the media.
SOCCER
newschain

Junior Tchamadeu in doubt before Colchester clash with Newport

Junior Tchamadeu could be a doubt for Colchester’s clash with Newport in Sky Bet League Two. The defender came off the pitch injured during the first half of United’s 3-1 win against Exeter in midweek. Cameron Coxe could be expected to slot in again if Tchamadeu is unavailable. Jake Turner...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy