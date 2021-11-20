Check out these homes for sale in Berea now

(Berea, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Berea. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

1611 Old Richmond Road, Paint Lick, 40461 5 Beds 4 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,660 Square Feet | Built in 1999

!!LOG HOME IN PARADISE!! Log Home (6'x12' Hemlock) w/ 44' x 8' covered frontporch faces majestic sunsets; large inviting decks surround most of this very peaceful and private home. This (1 of 6 neighboring) custom log home situated on 11+ ac. at the end of a quiet dead-end road boasts a stunning hill-top view from a large lawn encompassed by picturesque woods and wildlife. The home sits well off the road with a paved circle drive near the entry. The main floor has solid poplar floors, loads of natural light, custom designed kitchen, gas cooktop w/ telescoping downdraft vent in a large island; dining area has a new double full-glass French door leading to the back deck; open floor plan living area, stone hearth/chimney with 'Buck Stove' insert. A master suite w/ soaker tub, open shower, dressing area, and a private deck. Upstairs has 2' thick pine flooring w/loft, full bath + 2 newly carpeted bedrooms. Basement has 9' ceiling, 10' thick poured concrete walls, concrete floor and lots of doors/windows, full bath, 2 bedrooms, laundry room, kitchenette/bar, and gas log fireplace. Also has a 20'x16' electrified shed w/pulldown stairs for attic storage. Come and see for yourself!

108 Legacy Drive, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2012

4bed, 3bath home, with fenced in back yard! The bedroom in the basement is huge, and has a full bath as well, and would make for a second primary suite, or a a great In-Law suite! Don't need a 4th bedroom, then it would make a great family/game room as well! Primary bedroom is on the main level, and comes with it's own private bath. Open concept kitchen, with a dining area. Out back is a really nice covered deck, complete with a ceiling fan! (Gym set and Trampoline convey with the property!)

2030 Jd Circle, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 2004

From the covered front porch to the back this ranch on a basement has all the upgrades you would want. Open living & dinning room concept to the kitchen with beautiful hardwood flooring through out. Kitchen has pantry and stainless appliances. Vaulted ceilings in the living room three bedrooms and two full baths on the main floor with laundry. Master bedroom has trey ceilings and bath with double vanity and walk in closet. Downstairs you have a large family or bonus room currently being used as 4th bedroom. An abundance of storage along with an over sized two car attached garage. This home is a must see.

1594 Scaffold Cane Road, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Bedford stone 3 bedroom ranch on unfinished basement sitting on 1.39 acre lot with mature trees. Home features open floor plan, den, gas log fireplace, covered front porch, large storage building and more! Lots of potential to make this one really great!

