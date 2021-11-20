ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berea, KY

Check out these homes for sale in Berea now

Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 4 days ago

(Berea, KY) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Berea. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CD5y4_0d2odwh200

1611 Old Richmond Road, Paint Lick, 40461

5 Beds 4 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,660 Square Feet | Built in 1999

!!LOG HOME IN PARADISE!! Log Home (6'x12' Hemlock) w/ 44' x 8' covered frontporch faces majestic sunsets; large inviting decks surround most of this very peaceful and private home. This (1 of 6 neighboring) custom log home situated on 11+ ac. at the end of a quiet dead-end road boasts a stunning hill-top view from a large lawn encompassed by picturesque woods and wildlife. The home sits well off the road with a paved circle drive near the entry. The main floor has solid poplar floors, loads of natural light, custom designed kitchen, gas cooktop w/ telescoping downdraft vent in a large island; dining area has a new double full-glass French door leading to the back deck; open floor plan living area, stone hearth/chimney with 'Buck Stove' insert. A master suite w/ soaker tub, open shower, dressing area, and a private deck. Upstairs has 2' thick pine flooring w/loft, full bath + 2 newly carpeted bedrooms. Basement has 9' ceiling, 10' thick poured concrete walls, concrete floor and lots of doors/windows, full bath, 2 bedrooms, laundry room, kitchenette/bar, and gas log fireplace. Also has a 20'x16' electrified shed w/pulldown stairs for attic storage. Come and see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Ken Snyder, Ken Snyder Realty at 859-227-7070

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20115692)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pj7EC_0d2odwh200

108 Legacy Drive, Berea, 40403

4 Beds 3 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2012

4bed, 3bath home, with fenced in back yard! The bedroom in the basement is huge, and has a full bath as well, and would make for a second primary suite, or a a great In-Law suite! Don't need a 4th bedroom, then it would make a great family/game room as well! Primary bedroom is on the main level, and comes with it's own private bath. Open concept kitchen, with a dining area. Out back is a really nice covered deck, complete with a ceiling fan! (Gym set and Trampoline convey with the property!)

For open house information, contact Bill VanWinkle, Joyce Marcum Realty at 859-624-0088

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20124151)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y73VI_0d2odwh200

2030 Jd Circle, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 2004

From the covered front porch to the back this ranch on a basement has all the upgrades you would want. Open living & dinning room concept to the kitchen with beautiful hardwood flooring through out. Kitchen has pantry and stainless appliances. Vaulted ceilings in the living room three bedrooms and two full baths on the main floor with laundry. Master bedroom has trey ceilings and bath with double vanity and walk in closet. Downstairs you have a large family or bonus room currently being used as 4th bedroom. An abundance of storage along with an over sized two car attached garage. This home is a must see.

For open house information, contact Deanna Tyler, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 859-624-5488

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20119469)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EF3Gt_0d2odwh200

1594 Scaffold Cane Road, Berea, 40403

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Bedford stone 3 bedroom ranch on unfinished basement sitting on 1.39 acre lot with mature trees. Home features open floor plan, den, gas log fireplace, covered front porch, large storage building and more! Lots of potential to make this one really great!

For open house information, contact Bradley Warford, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20117712)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berea, KY
Business
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Berea, KY
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardwood Floor#Decks#French
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Berea News Flash

Berea News Flash

Berea, KY
201
Followers
552
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Berea News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy