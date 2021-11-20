Check out these homes on the Palmer market now

(Palmer, AK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Palmer. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7950 E Cottrell Campus Drive, Palmer, 99645 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Fantastic location. Close to hospital, college,,trails, highways and everything else. Great well, ideal building spot for house, multi-family, cabins, or business.

For open house information, contact Marty Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

17330 E Huntley Road, Palmer, 99645 4 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,544 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Amazing log home on Lazy Mt! Old School craftsmanship. Fantastic Views looking over Palmer. On clear days you can even see Mt Redoubt across Cook Inlet! View the 3D tour. Detached garage with 2 bedroom apartment on top. 15kw diesel generator for back up power! Huge deck soaks up the sun. You really should see this legacy property.

For open house information, contact Jay Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

9522 Blue Fox Drive, Palmer, 99645 5 Beds 3 Baths | $498,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Three log cabins on ten acres. Main cabin with fantastic mountain views. This is a rare piece of REAL ALASKA, only a mile the new Hatcher Pass Ski Lodge and trails, and close to new ski lifts.. Little Susitna River just down the road. Fantastic place if you want a farm or cabin rentals. Great south facing property to grow fruit trees. berries, raise sheep, goats, or whatever you can imagine.

For open house information, contact Marty Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673