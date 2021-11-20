ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Today

Check out these homes on the Palmer market now

Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 4 days ago

(Palmer, AK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Palmer. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l8wvb_0d2odqOg00

7950 E Cottrell Campus Drive, Palmer, 99645

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,378 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Fantastic location. Close to hospital, college,,trails, highways and everything else. Great well, ideal building spot for house, multi-family, cabins, or business.

For open house information, contact Marty Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

Copyright © 2021 Alaska Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSAK-21-9483)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ho8xu_0d2odqOg00

17330 E Huntley Road, Palmer, 99645

4 Beds 3 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,544 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Amazing log home on Lazy Mt! Old School craftsmanship. Fantastic Views looking over Palmer. On clear days you can even see Mt Redoubt across Cook Inlet! View the 3D tour. Detached garage with 2 bedroom apartment on top. 15kw diesel generator for back up power! Huge deck soaks up the sun. You really should see this legacy property.

For open house information, contact Jay Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

Copyright © 2021 Alaska Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSAK-21-13237)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgUYs_0d2odqOg00

9522 Blue Fox Drive, Palmer, 99645

5 Beds 3 Baths | $498,600 | Single Family Residence | 2,616 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Three log cabins on ten acres. Main cabin with fantastic mountain views. This is a rare piece of REAL ALASKA, only a mile the new Hatcher Pass Ski Lodge and trails, and close to new ski lifts.. Little Susitna River just down the road. Fantastic place if you want a farm or cabin rentals. Great south facing property to grow fruit trees. berries, raise sheep, goats, or whatever you can imagine.

For open house information, contact Marty Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

Copyright © 2021 Alaska Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AMLSAK-21-16176)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit Trees#Goats#Alaska#Valley Market Real Estate#Fantastic Views
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Palmer Today

Palmer Today

Palmer, AK
82
Followers
259
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy