ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbellsville, KY

Take a look at these homes on the market in Campbellsville

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Campbellsville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Campbellsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1j68_0d2odpVx00

7776 Liberty Road, Campbellsville, 42718

2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Mobile Home | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This property recently sold and the new owner is listing it. The owner bought this land so he could create an easement on his land that adjoins this land. It's hard to find 4 acres within minutes to Downtown Campbellsville. This is a perfect spot to build on and you can always live in the mobile home while building then later rent it out for additional income. The mobile home is older and being sold as is. It's 2 bedrooms, one bath. There was a window unit for air conditioning. The water heater and propane tank for heat has been removed. The septic is there near mobile home but the seller doesn't know the location. There was also an older house on this land that was recently torn down from previous owner. There is water and electric available from the previous house that was torn down and that house had a septic tank but a new septic tank will need to be added. The land is clear and flat. A great spot to build!

For open house information, contact Renee Dobson, RENEE DOBSON REALTY GROUP, LLC at 270-403-4928

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10057740)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1Rp1_0d2odpVx00

308 Howard Street, Campbellsville, 42718

2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Investment opportunity... 2 bedroom, 1 bath vinyl sided ranch with large eat-in kitchen and living room. Shed stays and mature shade.

For open house information, contact Anna Humphress, OSBORNE-HUMPHRESS REALTY COMPANY INC at 270-465-7368

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10057827)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uIqXM_0d2odpVx00

217 Risen Ave, Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 1 Bath | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This is an adorable brick ranch with a large lot and carport located within City limits. Walking distance to Amazon, Downtown Campbellsville, and Campbellsville University. The roof is three years old and the HVAC is two years old. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a full unfinished basement. The utility room is in the basement. The stove and refrigerator shall remain with property.

For open house information, contact Jason Childress, RENEE DOBSON REALTY GROUP, LLC at 270-403-4928

Copyright © 2021 Heart of Kentucky Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HKYAR-HK10058695)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NvSei_0d2odpVx00

116 Davis Street, Campbellsville, 42718

3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Excellent starter home (or investment property) close to town and just minutes to anything you need. This charming property has a fenced in back yard and features an above ground pool and finished deck. Mature shade in the front and back yard, carport, and updates within the home make this property a unique opportunity. **Owner recently installed heat/air system** Call to view this property today!

For open house information, contact Alyssa Williams, CENTURY 21 Advantage Realty at 606-451-1021

Copyright © 2021 Lexington-Bluegrass Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LBARKY-20117345)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky State
Kentucky Real Estate
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Campbellsville, KY
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Air Conditioning#Water Heater#Property Owner#Propane Tank#Renee Dobson Realty Group#Llc#Campbellsville University
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville, KY
214
Followers
539
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy