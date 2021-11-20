Take a look at these homes on the market in Campbellsville

(Campbellsville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Campbellsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

7776 Liberty Road, Campbellsville, 42718 2 Beds 1 Bath | $58,500 | Mobile Home | 950 Square Feet | Built in 1988

This property recently sold and the new owner is listing it. The owner bought this land so he could create an easement on his land that adjoins this land. It's hard to find 4 acres within minutes to Downtown Campbellsville. This is a perfect spot to build on and you can always live in the mobile home while building then later rent it out for additional income. The mobile home is older and being sold as is. It's 2 bedrooms, one bath. There was a window unit for air conditioning. The water heater and propane tank for heat has been removed. The septic is there near mobile home but the seller doesn't know the location. There was also an older house on this land that was recently torn down from previous owner. There is water and electric available from the previous house that was torn down and that house had a septic tank but a new septic tank will need to be added. The land is clear and flat. A great spot to build!

308 Howard Street, Campbellsville, 42718 2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Investment opportunity... 2 bedroom, 1 bath vinyl sided ranch with large eat-in kitchen and living room. Shed stays and mature shade.

217 Risen Ave, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 1 Bath | $147,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,352 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This is an adorable brick ranch with a large lot and carport located within City limits. Walking distance to Amazon, Downtown Campbellsville, and Campbellsville University. The roof is three years old and the HVAC is two years old. This property features 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a full unfinished basement. The utility room is in the basement. The stove and refrigerator shall remain with property.

116 Davis Street, Campbellsville, 42718 3 Beds 1 Bath | $95,900 | Single Family Residence | 900 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Excellent starter home (or investment property) close to town and just minutes to anything you need. This charming property has a fenced in back yard and features an above ground pool and finished deck. Mature shade in the front and back yard, carport, and updates within the home make this property a unique opportunity. **Owner recently installed heat/air system** Call to view this property today!

