Batesville-curious? These homes are on the market

(Batesville, AR) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Batesville. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1070 Brooks Street, Batesville, 72501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,266 Square Feet | Built in 1996

ATTENTION INVESTORS & FIXER UPPERS!!! All this home needs is a little TLC. 3 bedroom, 1 bath home with an office and a huge backyard with shop all in the heart of Batesville. SOLD AS IS!!!

For open house information, contact Megan Sorrels, NextHome Local Realty Group at 501-500-4663

104 Mockingbird Street, Batesville, 72501 4 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,925 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Welcome to Market 104 Mockingbird st in Batesville, AR. Enter the front door in to the entry way, to the left you will find a large living room, and master bedroom. If you go to the right you will find 3 more spacious bedrooms. In the center or heart of this home if you may, you will find a large open kitchen great for family gatherings or entertaining friends. Exit through the sliding doors on to the deck that over looks a 0.5+/- acre fully fenced yard. Call today to make this house your new home!

For open house information, contact Angel Prunty, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

140 Dixie Street, South Side, 72501 4 Beds 3 Baths | $227,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This one-of-a-kind newly remodeled home features an expanded eat-in kitchen with new kitchen cabinets, Brazilian granite countertops, beautiful tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. A wood burning fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and exposed beams create a charming atmosphere in the open-concept living area. Other updates: 2 new HVAC units and water heaters, LVP flooring and carpet, fresh paint throughout, soaking tub, toilets and vanities. Large shop will be the perfect place for all your projects.

For open house information, contact Bill Johnson, Realty Solution at 866-663-3995

2250 Duffer Lane, Batesville, 72501 5 Beds 4 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,850 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Classic Colonial Style brick home within a short walk of Batesville Schools, Batesville Community Center, the municipal golf course and the White River! This 5 bed, 3.5 bath, 2,850 sq. ft. home was constructed in 2000 and was one of the first metal framed ''Texas Tech tornado resistant homes'' in the area! The interior has been updated with new paint, LVP flooring, new light fixtures, a remodeled master bath, new HVAC and more. There are 5 bedrooms & 2 bonus rooms (including a full suite above the garage).

For open house information, contact Joey Markowski, Rich Realty at 870-793-4444