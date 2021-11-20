ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Take a look at these homes on the market in Deridder

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 4 days ago

(Deridder, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Deridder will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431Zcp_0d2odaWI00

610 S Division Street, Deridder, 70634

3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 845 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Quaint cottage style home located on a shaded double corner lot minutes from dining/shopping. This MOVE IN READY property features 3 bedrooms/ 1 full bath and is ideal for a first time home buyer or rental investment. Schedule your showing today! All measurements are M/L.

For open house information, contact Cassie Brydels, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21010427)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ll1lU_0d2odaWI00

212 Branch Street, Deridder, 70634

3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 914 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Investment opportunity!

For open house information, contact ASHTON FELICE, COLDWELL BANKER INGLE SAFARI at 337-478-1601

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-193654)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QYawz_0d2odaWI00

505 Stacey Lane, Deridder, 70634

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Lovely Acadiana style home located minutes from shopping & dining. This home features 3 bedroom/2 bath, fenced back yard, covered/attached parking, cozy front porch, and a large sunroom. This home has endless possibilities. All measurements are M/L. Call for a showing today!

For open house information, contact Cassie Brydels, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21010435)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1r5TW9_0d2odaWI00

709 Hauser Street, Deridder, 70634

1 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1990

A cute 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom home situated on four acres down a quiet neighborhood, south of Deridder. One room could be used as an office or made into a second bedroom. Country living or weekend getaway, this place is for you. No flood zone. All measurements are more or less.

For open house information, contact JOHN ROBINSON, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

Copyright © 2021 Greater Southern MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GSMLSLA-SWL21009406)

See more property details

Comments / 1

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deridder, LA
Real Estate
Local
Louisiana Business
Deridder, LA
Business
City
Deridder, LA
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#M L#Coldwell Banker
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
151
Followers
457
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy