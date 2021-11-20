Take a look at these homes on the market in Deridder

(Deridder, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Deridder will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

610 S Division Street, Deridder, 70634 3 Beds 1 Bath | $105,000 | Single Family Residence | 845 Square Feet | Built in 2014

Quaint cottage style home located on a shaded double corner lot minutes from dining/shopping. This MOVE IN READY property features 3 bedrooms/ 1 full bath and is ideal for a first time home buyer or rental investment. Schedule your showing today! All measurements are M/L.

212 Branch Street, Deridder, 70634 3 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 914 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Investment opportunity!

505 Stacey Lane, Deridder, 70634 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Lovely Acadiana style home located minutes from shopping & dining. This home features 3 bedroom/2 bath, fenced back yard, covered/attached parking, cozy front porch, and a large sunroom. This home has endless possibilities. All measurements are M/L. Call for a showing today!

709 Hauser Street, Deridder, 70634 1 Bed 1 Bath | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,024 Square Feet | Built in 1990

A cute 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom home situated on four acres down a quiet neighborhood, south of Deridder. One room could be used as an office or made into a second bedroom. Country living or weekend getaway, this place is for you. No flood zone. All measurements are more or less.

