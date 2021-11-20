Check out these homes for sale in Oxford now

(Oxford, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Oxford than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

450 Mason Street, Henderson, 27536 2 Beds 1 Bath | $50,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Investment Opportunity. Currently leased until 2/28/22. $500-$550 per month rental income. Magan Inscoe, Coldwell Banker Advantage, 919-697-1834

761 John Street, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,153 Square Feet | Built in 1950

2100+ SF Stone/Vinyl, 3 BR/2 BA RANCH+Single Garage & Carport + 20x8 two Strg Blds together/WORKSHOP!Roof 2+ years old w/ SOLAR PANELS (Buyer Continues Solar Monthly Payments).3 year old Heat Pump. Garage has Sink/Power & overlooks est. 50x50 Concrete PARKING PAD & Backed by Wooden Fence. 23/5x14.6 LR w/ FP. Laminate in DR(Office) & Kit, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Stay. 12.8 Utility Rm used as extra kit Prep Area. SOLD AS IS $160K +HBW HSA ($585) at asking price. CALL ANN HANCOCK 919-691-0834

136 Kipling Drive, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,305 Square Feet | Built in 2021

3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch Style home in Oxford park. A livable home in a walkable community. Easy commute to Durham. Luxury Vinyl flooring in Family room and kitchen. Please view the virtual tour that showcases the Neighborhood. More information to follow.

346 N Clark Street, Henderson, 27536 3 Beds 2 Baths | $88,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1960

A lovely cute home recently renovated with a fenced front and backyard. 3 bedrooms, large size living room and dinning room, 1 and half bathrooms. New AC system, New hardwood floors, new paint, move in ready. Minutes away from U.S Hwy 1 and I-85. Short distance to downtown Henderson, restaurants, and shopping centers.

