Crescent City, CA

Crescent City-curious? These homes are on the market

 4 days ago

(Crescent City, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crescent City will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1811 Northcrest #14, Crescent City, 95531

2 Beds 1 Bath | $36,000 | Mobile Home | 662 Square Feet | Built in 2001

This home would be a nice starter home or an in between home for someone in transition. This home is close to town with new laminate flooring throughout. The monthly space rental covers water, sewer, trash collection, and the space rent.

For open house information, contact DAVE POWELL, Alder Point Real Estate Inc at 707-460-6220

220 Snag, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Live in your own redwood forest with a year 'round creek. 15.3 acres with paved access, 24x36 shop, bridge over creek to additional clearings / building sites. Spacious deck overlooking panoramic forest views. Custom manufactured home w/ skylights, vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, awesome views, front room with extra windows & double doors to office / den. Master suite has dbl sinks, garden tub & separate shower. Solid surface kitchen with gas range, pantry & custom cabinets. Very private & secluded.

For open house information, contact DAVID FINIGAN, FINIGAN REAL ESTATE at 707-464-7367

2444 Quinlan, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,115 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Contractors dream. Older home on a beautiful lot. Lots of potential!

For open house information, contact LORI COWAN, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

1695 Arlington, Crescent City, 95531

4 Beds 2 Baths | $382,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Lovely home, Large corner lot across from Mary Peacock School. Front & back yards both fenced, cement patio, fruit trees, & shed in back yard. Lots of rm in side yard for storage of RV/boat/kennel. Nice open living space & a view of the back yard from the kitchen window & masterbedrm. 4th bedrm off of dinning/kitchen has big walkin closet & access to back patio- great flex rm to use as family rm, office, gym, etc...Heat Pump, a wood stove, & Eltc. cadet zonal heating in every bed& bath rm. Lots of storage

For open house information, contact ROBIN HARTWICK, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

