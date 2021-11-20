Take a look at these homes for sale in Marshfield

(Marshfield, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Marshfield. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

900 W 5Th Street, Marshfield, 54449 5 Beds 3 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,669 Square Feet | Built in None

Feast your eyes on this historical neoclassical charmer! A taste of southern charm meets the warmth of the Midwest in this beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath home. You will fall in love with all the special character as you stroll room to room on the main floor. The parlor has exquisite detail from the arched doorways to the solid wall of built ins and wood burning fireplace. The kitchen is complete with granite countertops and cherry cabintry which also connects you to the butler’s pantry with more custom cabinets, and then leads you to find the spacious screened in porch on the west side of the house, a perfect place to get away and enjoy the summer days and nights. The main floor also boasts a formal dining room, huge living room with wood burning fireplace, and a main floor mother in law suite with gas fireplace. Stroll up stairs to find your recently refinished hardwood floors, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a 3rd story unfinished attic space. Outside you will have plenty of green space to enjoy the Wisconsin seasons, and with a 4 car garage plenty of storage for all those toys.

1231 W Jefferson Street, Marshfield, 54449 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,510 Square Feet | Built in None

This new build could be your new "Home Sweet Home". Just completed, this 3 bed 2 bath ranch style home with 3 car garage, split bedroom floor plan, main floor laundry and master suite is ready for someone to make it a home. Lower level is plumbed for a 3rd bath plus 3 egress windows mean you can easily add more living space in the lower level. Passive radon mitigation system was added during the build process as well. 14X10 deck is installed so you can start enjoying your back yard right away. Stainless steel appliances are installed and ready to go in the kitchen...no waiting to see if you can find them in time for closing. All you to do is call and start the process to make this home yours!

428 Meadow Lane, Marshfield, 54449 4 Beds 3 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,586 Square Feet | Built in 1978

SHOWN WITH PRIDE! This extremely well-maintained 4 BR 2.5 BA home, situated on a mature landscaped lot is ready for you to move right in! Spacious foyer and bright living area cheerfully welcome family and friends! You’ll love the sparkling hardwood floors located throughout most of the home! Front living room set apart for formal entertaining opens to the dining room, created for congeniality. Kitchen just off dining makes every square inch count! Efficiently designed – offering ample storage and counter space, as well as all appliances, pull-outs, and open to rear family room. Inviting family room radiates hospitality and charm and French doors lead to the four-season sunroom. One of the favorite spots of the home, where one could linger for hours and overlooks the private wooded yard. But wait…there’s more! Sunroom leads to oversized screened-in porch with wood accent ceiling, perfect for summer meals and entertaining. Porch then leads to tucked-away hot tub inside the gazebo, ideal for year-round use with sliding windows! Back in the home – laundry and a half bath are located just off the family room. Previously licensed kitchen just off dining room was added in 2011 with its own entry offering tons of opportunity! With water and gas in place, one could convert to a master suite, home office, workout area, playroom, or art studio! Upstairs you will find four generous-sized bedrooms, perfect for sleep, study, and play! Master offers updated ensuite with stall shower and Basco glass front. Additional guest bathroom centrally located between the three other bedrooms. Lower level rec room is perfect for movies, hobbies, or gaming. Additional room could also be used as guest area, den, or office. Lower level also offers large storage room. Multiple family/living rooms throughout are ideal for entertaining and family get-togethers. Close to schools, parks, medical and shopping! Full list of updates is available. Best of all…IT CAN BE YOURS! Call today for your personal showing!

8211 Puff Creek Boulevard, Arpin, 54410 1 Bed 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,048 Square Feet | Built in None

We have the most tranquil private country property just waiting for you! Tucked into the hill this well-built walk out home offers many possibilities. Equipped with both a wood and hi efficiency LP furnace in the fully concrete storm safe utility room just feet from lower level bedrooms for comfort during the storms. Beautifully maintained grounds include several buildings for all types of uses! Mechanics, artists, entrepreneurs let your imagination run wild!

