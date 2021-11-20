ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, TX

Top homes for sale in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 4 days ago

(Gainesville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gainesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucRnX_0d2odSPM00

9492 Fm 51, Era, 76272

4 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,806 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This custom Austin stone home and land are ready for you and your horses! The front pasture has a two stall horse barn with electricity, and a tack room. Pastures are fenced and cross-fenced with water troughs to make rotational grazing easy. The home features 4 beds and 3 baths with 10ft ceilings and large windows with solar screens. Large front porch for entertaining and beautiful country views. Side deck provides outdoor fireplace and hot tub for relaxing evenings! Oversized master suite with ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet. Entering this property gives you the feeling of country living at its finest. Home shows pride of ownership throughout!. **For house on more land use MLS #14709227**

For open house information, contact Shaya Shivers, Post Oak Realty at 940-205-4215

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14709483)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YwmrK_0d2odSPM00

1514 Lanius Street, Gainesville, 76240

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1972

$10K ALLOWANCE applied as desired to down payment, closing costs or improvements at or outside closing and funding. NEW ROOF 2019.HUGE fenced yard Patio Cover.Storage Building. Kitchen-Dining Combo w Built-ins, LARGE LR Built-ins Ceiling Fan.Master & Adjacent Bdrm or Nursery shared bath tub-shower combo, cloths hamper & utility room. Guest-Bath shower. Pantry, Foyer and Linen Closets. 22' by 17' Carport. 'OTHER' RM: Climate Controlled Garage Conversion w built-in cabinets & counter functioning as Play, Exercise, Hobby or Work Rm bringing 1678 SF per Tax up to 2250 SF to be verified. Home is Vacant.Quick Close and Move-In. 'Teat as Clear' 'As Is'. Present Offers to t_leddy@yahoo.com & Call Agent.

For open house information, contact Tom Leddy, LEDDY REALTY at 972-672-3377

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14652056)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4etczJ_0d2odSPM00

3725 Fm 2071, Gainesville, 76240

4 Beds 2 Baths | $870,000 | Farm | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Take a close look at this diamond in the rough. Gorgeous horse property minutes from the I-35 corridor in the heart of North Texas horse country, between Ft Worth & Oklahoma City. This iconic ranch has been home to many performance horse greats and is ready for your vision. Stellar location, rustic charm and room to grow. Approx 80 x 200 covered arena, approx 135 x 270 outdoor arena. 18+ stalls in the main barn, tack room, outdoor wash rack, round pen, 10 stall mare motel. Fenced and cross fenced. Buyer & buyer agent to verify everything pertaining to this property. *Back on the market after previous buyer terminated due to unforeseen circumstances.

For open house information, contact Audra Balkan, Sandalwood Properties at 800-378-1446

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14656444)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tCd30_0d2odSPM00

309 Spring Creek, Valley View, 76272

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,390 Square Feet | Built in 1985

***BEST AND FINAL DUE FRIDAY AT 7PM***LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! This gorgeous well maintained home is conveniently located right off the highway, walking distance to all 3 Valley View schools and a short drive to Lake Ray Roberts! Upon arrival you will see the over sized front porch that wraps all the way to the covered car port. Inside enjoy the updated kitchen with matching Samsung black stainless appliances (the refrigerator stays)! All flooring and light fixtures have been updated + NO CARPET. Relax on the covered back patio that overlooks the private large backyard with no back neighbors! Make this home yours just in time for the holidays!

For open house information, contact Regan Welch, Keller Williams Realty at 817-329-8850

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14708044)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Real Estate
Gainesville, TX
Business
City
Austin, TX
City
Gainesville, TX
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Horse Barn#Post Oak Realty#Storage Building#Ceiling Fan#Nursery
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
185
Followers
518
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy