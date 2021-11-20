Top homes for sale in Gainesville

(Gainesville, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Gainesville than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

9492 Fm 51, Era, 76272 4 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,806 Square Feet | Built in 1995

This custom Austin stone home and land are ready for you and your horses! The front pasture has a two stall horse barn with electricity, and a tack room. Pastures are fenced and cross-fenced with water troughs to make rotational grazing easy. The home features 4 beds and 3 baths with 10ft ceilings and large windows with solar screens. Large front porch for entertaining and beautiful country views. Side deck provides outdoor fireplace and hot tub for relaxing evenings! Oversized master suite with ensuite bathroom and large walk in closet. Entering this property gives you the feeling of country living at its finest. Home shows pride of ownership throughout!. **For house on more land use MLS #14709227**

For open house information, contact Shaya Shivers, Post Oak Realty at 940-205-4215

1514 Lanius Street, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1972

$10K ALLOWANCE applied as desired to down payment, closing costs or improvements at or outside closing and funding. NEW ROOF 2019.HUGE fenced yard Patio Cover.Storage Building. Kitchen-Dining Combo w Built-ins, LARGE LR Built-ins Ceiling Fan.Master & Adjacent Bdrm or Nursery shared bath tub-shower combo, cloths hamper & utility room. Guest-Bath shower. Pantry, Foyer and Linen Closets. 22' by 17' Carport. 'OTHER' RM: Climate Controlled Garage Conversion w built-in cabinets & counter functioning as Play, Exercise, Hobby or Work Rm bringing 1678 SF per Tax up to 2250 SF to be verified. Home is Vacant.Quick Close and Move-In. 'Teat as Clear' 'As Is'. Present Offers to t_leddy@yahoo.com & Call Agent.

For open house information, contact Tom Leddy, LEDDY REALTY at 972-672-3377

3725 Fm 2071, Gainesville, 76240 4 Beds 2 Baths | $870,000 | Farm | 2,002 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Take a close look at this diamond in the rough. Gorgeous horse property minutes from the I-35 corridor in the heart of North Texas horse country, between Ft Worth & Oklahoma City. This iconic ranch has been home to many performance horse greats and is ready for your vision. Stellar location, rustic charm and room to grow. Approx 80 x 200 covered arena, approx 135 x 270 outdoor arena. 18+ stalls in the main barn, tack room, outdoor wash rack, round pen, 10 stall mare motel. Fenced and cross fenced. Buyer & buyer agent to verify everything pertaining to this property. *Back on the market after previous buyer terminated due to unforeseen circumstances.

For open house information, contact Audra Balkan, Sandalwood Properties at 800-378-1446

309 Spring Creek, Valley View, 76272 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,390 Square Feet | Built in 1985

***BEST AND FINAL DUE FRIDAY AT 7PM***LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION!!!! This gorgeous well maintained home is conveniently located right off the highway, walking distance to all 3 Valley View schools and a short drive to Lake Ray Roberts! Upon arrival you will see the over sized front porch that wraps all the way to the covered car port. Inside enjoy the updated kitchen with matching Samsung black stainless appliances (the refrigerator stays)! All flooring and light fixtures have been updated + NO CARPET. Relax on the covered back patio that overlooks the private large backyard with no back neighbors! Make this home yours just in time for the holidays!

For open house information, contact Regan Welch, Keller Williams Realty at 817-329-8850