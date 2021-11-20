ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

House hunt West Plains: See what’s on the market now

West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 4 days ago

(West Plains, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in West Plains. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322b6u_0d2odO7g00

355 West Main St / Illinois, Brandsville, 65688

1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 432 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Tiny home in need of TLC. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, powered by solar or by conventional. Large corner lot in Brandsville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmqJ6_0d2odO7g00

901 West 1St Street, West Plains, 65775

2 Beds 1 Bath | $76,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1942

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage on large corner lot in West Plains, MO - Central Heat & Air - Floored attic for extra storage or possible additional bedroom - Enclosed rear porch - Vinyl Tilt Windows - Vinyl Siding - Beautiful Shade Trees - Great location in walking distance to Missouri State University and Boys & Girls Club - Would make a fantastic addition to your investment portfolio!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EIoIZ_0d2odO7g00

4 Carte Square, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Take a look at this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath maintenance free ranch with central heat & air and a full walkout basement. Basement has family room area, nice bonus room for home office or hobby room and a 1 car attached garage. You will love the covered deck area and large backyard which is chainlink fenced!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308dG7_0d2odO7g00

7252 Us-160, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful, completely remodeled home featuring 3 bedrooms 2 baths, open floor plan, new cabinets, marble countertops, vaulted ceilings, new custom hardwood floors, new interior and exterior doors, new tinted windows, new carpet, full finished walkout basement, all on 6 acres m/l in the West Plains school district. Private well, rural water, and septic. This one is a must see!!

ABOUT

With West Plains News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

