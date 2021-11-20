House hunt West Plains: See what’s on the market now

(West Plains, MO) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in West Plains. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

355 West Main St / Illinois, Brandsville, 65688 1 Bed 1 Bath | $49,900 | Single Family Residence | 432 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Tiny home in need of TLC. 1 bedroom, 1 bath, powered by solar or by conventional. Large corner lot in Brandsville.

For open house information, contact Melinda Hanshaw, RE/MAX Connection at 417-257-7005

901 West 1St Street, West Plains, 65775 2 Beds 1 Bath | $76,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 1942

2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cottage on large corner lot in West Plains, MO - Central Heat & Air - Floored attic for extra storage or possible additional bedroom - Enclosed rear porch - Vinyl Tilt Windows - Vinyl Siding - Beautiful Shade Trees - Great location in walking distance to Missouri State University and Boys & Girls Club - Would make a fantastic addition to your investment portfolio!

For open house information, contact Tina Jones, Vantage Real Estate Group, LLC at 417-255-1500

4 Carte Square, West Plains, 65775 4 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,184 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Take a look at this great 4 bedroom, 2 bath maintenance free ranch with central heat & air and a full walkout basement. Basement has family room area, nice bonus room for home office or hobby room and a 1 car attached garage. You will love the covered deck area and large backyard which is chainlink fenced!

For open house information, contact Dedra Lonon, RE/MAX Connection at 417-257-7005

7252 Us-160, West Plains, 65775 3 Beds 2 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,288 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Beautiful, completely remodeled home featuring 3 bedrooms 2 baths, open floor plan, new cabinets, marble countertops, vaulted ceilings, new custom hardwood floors, new interior and exterior doors, new tinted windows, new carpet, full finished walkout basement, all on 6 acres m/l in the West Plains school district. Private well, rural water, and septic. This one is a must see!!

For open house information, contact Kevin Grooms, United Country-Cozort Realty, Inc. at 417-280-6604