Check out these homes for sale in Troy now

(Troy, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Troy. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

401 Elba Hwy, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 3 Baths | $238,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,727 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautifully Cared For One-level Handicap Accessible Brick Home. Walk-in Through The Sunroom To The Living/Dining Space.there Are 2 Master Bedrooms With Large Bathrooms & Closets The 3rd Bedroom Is In The Hallway And A Half Bath. The Kitchen Is Located Next To The 2 Car Garage With Easy Access For Bringing In Groceries And Lots Of Extra Storage Space. Nice Screened-in Back Patio Great For Relaxing.

For open house information, contact Brittney Linzey, ADVANTAGE REALTY at 334-566-9907

280 County Road 2210, Troy, 36079 4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Mobile Home | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This Property Is Just Minutes From Troy With The Quiet Of The Country! The 4 Bedroom,2 Bath Mh Is On 3.65 Acres And Has A Nice Open Floor Plan. There Is Also A Separate Mud Room That Could Be Used For An Office,Large Pantry,Or An Extra Br. There Are 2 Electric Meters And 2 Water Meters On The Property,Along With 2 Storage Buildings And An Additional Shed.,4 Br,2 Bth Home With A Large Mudroom/Office Area,Formal Living,Family Room/Den,& Large Laundry Area Situated On 3.65 Acres Just Minutes From Town. There Is A Nice Covered Front Porch As Well As A Covered Back Deck With A Carport. There Are 2 Storage Buildings & A Shed On The Property. There Is Plenty Of Room Inside And Out With This Property. Call Jojo Today For A Showing 334-268-1583!

For open house information, contact Jojo Meredith, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

101 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 3 Baths | $294,799 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in None

Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the Kinkade plan for those calling for luxury and comfort. A vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in the huge great room accentuates the space along with excellent finishes. The custom fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment of an evening fire on those cooler nights. The huge kitchen's attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, are sure to enhance cooking and eating experiences. Retire to the master suite that exudes privacy and use of space and take advantage of the well thought out master bath with every amenity for speedy starts for the day. From something as simple as a laundry room that does not abut any bedroom or the bonus room located upstairs along with a half bath that can be used as an office space, entertainment room, or even another bedroom; this plan provides plenty of comfort.

For open house information, contact Sharon Langford Stone Martin Builders

202 Merrily Drive, Troy, 36079 4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Brick Home Has Two "master Bedrooms",Open Kitchen-den W/Large Separate Dining,Fireplace And Has Had Many Updates. From The Kitchen It Opens To The Den And Then The Dining Room,Down The Hall There Are Two Bedrooms And A Bath With A Larger Bedroom And Its Own Bathroom. Just Off The Other Side Of The Den Is A Bigger Master .,Must See! Great Brick Home With Many Updates. New Sheetrock And Paint,Custom Tile Showers. Two Masters. A Nice Relaxing Screened Porch Off The Den And A Large Fenced Back Yard,Leading To A Custom Brick Patio. Large Den With Fireplace,Large Dining And Plenty Of Space. Perfect For A Family,Close To Shopping,Schools,Doctor's Offices,Troy University And More! Two Great Buildings With Power.

For open house information, contact Millie Johnson, ADVANTAGE REALTY at 334-566-9907