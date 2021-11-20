ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Check out these homes for sale in Troy now

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 4 days ago

(Troy, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Troy. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cD01P_0d2odEIQ00

401 Elba Hwy, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 3 Baths | $238,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,727 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Beautifully Cared For One-level Handicap Accessible Brick Home. Walk-in Through The Sunroom To The Living/Dining Space.there Are 2 Master Bedrooms With Large Bathrooms & Closets The 3rd Bedroom Is In The Hallway And A Half Bath. The Kitchen Is Located Next To The 2 Car Garage With Easy Access For Bringing In Groceries And Lots Of Extra Storage Space. Nice Screened-in Back Patio Great For Relaxing.

For open house information, contact Brittney Linzey, ADVANTAGE REALTY at 334-566-9907

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-24006)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bOUMJ_0d2odEIQ00

280 County Road 2210, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Mobile Home | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This Property Is Just Minutes From Troy With The Quiet Of The Country! The 4 Bedroom,2 Bath Mh Is On 3.65 Acres And Has A Nice Open Floor Plan. There Is Also A Separate Mud Room That Could Be Used For An Office,Large Pantry,Or An Extra Br. There Are 2 Electric Meters And 2 Water Meters On The Property,Along With 2 Storage Buildings And An Additional Shed.,4 Br,2 Bth Home With A Large Mudroom/Office Area,Formal Living,Family Room/Den,& Large Laundry Area Situated On 3.65 Acres Just Minutes From Town. There Is A Nice Covered Front Porch As Well As A Covered Back Deck With A Carport. There Are 2 Storage Buildings & A Shed On The Property. There Is Plenty Of Room Inside And Out With This Property. Call Jojo Today For A Showing 334-268-1583!

For open house information, contact Jojo Meredith, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23923)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g65mf_0d2odEIQ00

101 Ananias Street, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 3 Baths | $294,799 | Single Family Residence | 2,367 Square Feet | Built in None

Constant appeal and elegant definitions are found in the Kinkade plan for those calling for luxury and comfort. A vaulted beamed ceiling and dramatic custom columns in the huge great room accentuates the space along with excellent finishes. The custom fireplace allows an even greater level of amenities while offering sheer enjoyment of an evening fire on those cooler nights. The huge kitchen's attention to custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances, and granite counter tops, are sure to enhance cooking and eating experiences. Retire to the master suite that exudes privacy and use of space and take advantage of the well thought out master bath with every amenity for speedy starts for the day. From something as simple as a laundry room that does not abut any bedroom or the bonus room located upstairs along with a half bath that can be used as an office space, entertainment room, or even another bedroom; this plan provides plenty of comfort.

For open house information, contact Sharon Langford Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-6009-156-6009-80402)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17DvMe_0d2odEIQ00

202 Merrily Drive, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 3 Baths | $209,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,025 Square Feet | Built in 1968

This 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Brick Home Has Two "master Bedrooms",Open Kitchen-den W/Large Separate Dining,Fireplace And Has Had Many Updates. From The Kitchen It Opens To The Den And Then The Dining Room,Down The Hall There Are Two Bedrooms And A Bath With A Larger Bedroom And Its Own Bathroom. Just Off The Other Side Of The Den Is A Bigger Master .,Must See! Great Brick Home With Many Updates. New Sheetrock And Paint,Custom Tile Showers. Two Masters. A Nice Relaxing Screened Porch Off The Den And A Large Fenced Back Yard,Leading To A Custom Brick Patio. Large Den With Fireplace,Large Dining And Plenty Of Space. Perfect For A Family,Close To Shopping,Schools,Doctor's Offices,Troy University And More! Two Great Buildings With Power.

For open house information, contact Millie Johnson, ADVANTAGE REALTY at 334-566-9907

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23711)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Doctor recommends 'routine surveillance' after Biden's colonoscopy

The White House said late Wednesday that a polyp removed from President Biden's colon last Friday was "benign" and "thought to be precancerous," and requires no further action, multiple news outlets reported. Biden’s doctor identified the polyp as "tubular adenoma," according to Reuters, adding that it was similar to the...
POTUS
CBS News

Sweden's 1st female prime minister steps down after just hours in office

Copenhagen, Denmark — Hours after being tapped as Sweden's first female prime minister, Magdalena Andersson resigned Wednesday after suffering a budget defeat in parliament and her coalition partner, the Greens, left the two-party minority government. The government's own budget proposal was rejected in favor of one presented by the opposition that includes the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats.
EUROPE
The Hill

Jobless claims plunge to 199K, lowest level since 1969

New weekly claims for jobless aid plunged to the lowest level in more than 50 years last week, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. In the week ending Nov. 20, there were 199,000 initial applications for unemployment insurance, according to the seasonally adjusted figures, a decline of 71,000 from the previous week. Claims fell to the lowest level since November 1969 and are now well below the pre-pandemic trough of 225,000 applications received the week of March 14, 2020.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Business
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Local
Alabama Business
The Hill

Garland orders DOJ to prioritize violence on airplanes

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Wednesday to prioritize prosecuting those who commit violence on airplanes. “Passengers who assault, intimidate or threaten violence against flight crews and flight attendants do more than harm those employees; they prevent the performance of critical duties that help ensure safe air travel,” said Garland. “Similarly, when passengers commit violent acts against other passengers in the close confines of a commercial aircraft, the conduct endangers everyone aboard.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troy University#Sunroom#Large Pantry
CBS News

Jamie Dimon says he regrets joke about Chinese Communist Party

America's best-known banker is apologizing for a wisecrack that his employer would outlast China's Communist Party. Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, made the remarks while speaking on a panel in Boston on Tuesday. "I made a joke the other day that the Communist Party is celebrating its 100th year...
ECONOMY
Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
155
Followers
561
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy