St. Ed takes down undefeated Medina in DI regional title game

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 4 days ago
The St. Edward Eagles made a statement against the previously undefeated Medina Bees Friday night at Byers Field in the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I regional championship game.

Drew Allar and the Bees struck first with a 26-yard touchdown pass to Drew Hensley to put Medina on the board early in the first quarter. With a missed extra point, the Bees defense came on the field to defend their 6-0 lead.

It didn't take long for the Eagles to answer back, however. Driving down the field, St. Ed scored with a 1-yard rush from Danny Enovitch and with a made extra point, took a 7-6 lead over Medina.

That lead would only grow as the night went on. Allar threw a pick, deflected by Zyion Brown and snagged by Carlton Landingham, who would go on to get another interception over the Bees in the second quarter.

With the ball back in the Eagles' possession, Enovitch scored again, this time on a 16-yard run to give St. Ed a 14-6 lead after a successful PAT.

Eagles quarterback Christian Ramos found Ryan Micklich in the end zone to give St. Ed a 21-6 lead with a minute left in the first quarter.

The 21-6 score held through the first half as the Eagles and Bees battled it out defensively through the second quarter.

Following a fake punt, Ramos found Micklich for a 35-yard touchdown pass, giving the Eagles a 28-6 lead early in the third quarter. The two connected again just before the end of the third quarter, this time on a 64-yard touchdown reception. A two-point conversion attempt by the Eagles was no good, putting their lead over the Bees at 34-6.

Matt Hamula picked off Ramos in the end zone for the Bees but the possession did not result in a score for Medina.

As the end of the fourth quarter approached, St. Ed found the end zone again with a 22-yard rush from Josh Gribble, giving the Eagles a 41-6 lead that they held on to for the remainder of the game.

The Eagles advance to take on Upper Arlington next Friday in the Division I State Semifinals.

