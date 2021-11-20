Take a look at these homes on the market in Clinton

(Clinton, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Clinton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

107 West Road, Clinton, 28328 3 Beds 3 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 1965

This sale is subject to NC General Statute 136-19.7 (Residue Property Disposal; Department Authority; Definitions; Classification and Valuation; Disposition Method; Proceeds; Approvals Required).A 10 day period for upset bids beginning the day after any qualified offer-to-purchase is received, and ending at 5:00 p.m. on the 10th day following. THIS PERIOD HAS NOW PASSED and we are in a Highest and Best offer period. WE WILL ACCEPT NO FURTHER OFFERSAny subsequent offer made during this 10 day period must be at least 5% higher than the current highest price offered. Subsequent offers do not trigger a new 10 day period. Time is of the essence. Buyers should be aware that this preliminary acceptance will not be final until the NC DOT Board and Legal Departments have approved the sale. In our experience, this entire acceptance process may require several months to complete.Listing Agent Comments: The NC Department of Transportation (NC DOT) is the owner, and offers it for sale in ''as is'' condition (it really needs someone who will supply ''tender loving care''). For example, though a past owner upgraded the home in many ways, the exterior desperately needs paint and the interior needs new floor coverings just as badly. Because City utilities and electrical power are not connected, we have no knowledge of the condition of all systems in / for the home. The listing price of this home recognizes and accommodates such problems (NC DOT will not participate in repairs nor financing).We have done no property inspection (always a good idea but particularly in this case), but we believe this fixer-upper home has good bones and great potential! This home has an attached garage, two beautiful fireplaces; a Den that is open to a Breakfast Nook and Kitchen, and a separate large Living Room that is open to a formal Dining Room with two built-in corner display cabinets. In addition across the back of the home is a really nice enclosed porch; a scree

For open house information, contact Hank J Montgomery, Keller Williams Realty at 910-777-2200

396 Southwood Drive, Clinton, 28328 2 Beds 2 Baths | $164,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This well landscaped home In Southwood Acres Subdivision has an open floor plan, fenced back yard and detached building that would make a great home office or playhouse. The family room features a brick fireplace and has enough space for use as a dining area as well. There are 2 bedrooms and 1 1/2 baths in the home with the master bedroom having the private half bath. The roof, HVAC, and storm windows are less than 4+/- years old , as reported by a another previous owner of the property. Restrictive Covenants Apply. See MLS documents for copy of covenants and plot map.

For open house information, contact Valerie R Johnson, Johnson Realty at 910-285-9111

498 Serenity Lake Drive, Clinton, 28328 4 Beds 3 Baths | $160,000 | Manufactured Home | 2,052 Square Feet | Built in 2001

If you are looking for country living, minutes from town, then this home is for you! Four minutes from your local DG, and 9 minutes from your closest hospital, this manufactured home is located near the cul de sac of a quiet neighborhood. Sitting on a 1.85 acres, this home has 2052 sq ft with 4 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths. A wood burning fireplace cozied up in the family room, a formal living room, dining room, and eat-in kitchen with a large kitchen island. A massive deck, large enough to accommodate all your entertaining gatherings, overlooking a wired detached garage/storage building. New HVAC system and roof, both installed 2018. Bonus: A water softener unit installed to give you a crisp, clean water, to enjoy for all of your laundry, drinking, and cooking needs. Also, buyers have access to the Serenity Lake, for those adventurous fishing moments. This home is a must see!

For open house information, contact Adam Bennett, Our Town Properties Inc. at 252-243-7700

1308 Warren Road, Faison, 28341 3 Beds 1 Bath | $57,100 | Single Family Residence | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Built in 1959, this one level home offers approximately 1488 finished square feet, three bedrooms, one full bath, attached carport, deck and covered front porch. This home sits on an approximate 7500 sqft lot. REO Occupied - NO ACCESS OR VIEWINGS of this property. Please DO NOT DISTURB the occupant. ''As is'' cash only sale with no contingencies or inspections. Buyer will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property upon closing

For open house information, contact SHERRY PRICE, RHSS DBA OWNERS COM at 770-612-7322