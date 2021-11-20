ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Cotterill has a return to forget as Cheltenham beat 10-man Shrewsbury

Substitute Kyle Joseph netted the winner as Cheltenham came from behind to defeat 10-man Shrewsbury 2-1.

On an emotional return for Steve Cotterill, who led his hometown Robins to three promotions during his managerial reign, he watched his Shrews side take a fourth-minute lead.

Luke Leahy forced Sean Long into a mistake and then fed Daniel Udoh in the box and he beat Scott Flinders with a low finish from 12 yards.

But the game turned on its head when Dan Crowley’s shot was handled on the line by Elliott Bennett, who was shown a red card.

Conor Thomas converted from the penalty spot in the 24th minute to make it 1-1.

Marko Marosi saved well from Matty Blair before half-time as Cheltenham tried to make their extra man count.

And the winner came in the 66th minute when Crowley jinked his way into the box and hit a post with a low shot, but Joseph followed up from close range.

Joseph missed a good chance to make it 3-1, but Robins manager Michael Duff was able to celebrate a win over his old boss at both Cheltenham and Burnley.

IN THIS ARTICLE
