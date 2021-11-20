ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look at these homes on the Keene market now

(Keene, NH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Keene. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VOFii_0d2occXD00

349 Holden Hill Road, Langdon, 03602

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,573 Square Feet | Built in 1806

Wait til you see the picturesque views from this beautiful property. Classic center chimney New England cape with all the lovely colonial charm and characteristics. Step into the country style kitchen with plenty of workspace for entertaining. The formal dining room leads into the generous living room. First floor laundry. Three large bedrooms upstairs with a half bath. 2.4 acres of pastoral views, fruit trees, berry bushes and a seasonal pond. Close proximity to Walpole, Keene, schools, shopping and more. This is a must see!

For open house information, contact Jamie Smith, Keene at 603-352-5433

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rq9h8_0d2occXD00

26 Venable Road, Harrisville, 03450

3 Beds 2 Baths | $465,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,080 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Situated on 5.1 mostly wooded acres in historic Harrisville, NH this charming country cape offers mountain-lake living at its finest. Just minutes to shopping, 5 beautiful lakes, town beach, boating, hiking trails, multiple ski areas and internationally recognized cross country ski trails at the Dublin School. This custom built home offers open concept living, first floor master suite with bath, loft bedroom or den overlooking the living room, hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, granite counters and stainless appliances. The basement has been re-modeled for a spacious 3rd bedroom and small office space which opens to an outdoor covered seating area. Cozy up by the wood stove in the living room or relax by your heated mini-plunge pool and have a beverage at the enclosed TiKi bar poolside. The outdoor open concept deck opens to a pea-stone beach area surrounded by boulders for your poolside deck entertainment. The covered front porch is always relaxing for morning coffee. The 2 car garage has oversized doors and an exterior RV electric hookup. This property is turnkey and the ultimate getaway or full time residence to be enjoyed by all.

For open house information, contact Derek Greene, Derek Greene at 877-222-0621

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iw4ol_0d2occXD00

48 Pine Grove Road, Alstead, 03602

2 Beds 1 Bath | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,526 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Bonnie Brae Quarter Horses! Working horse farm ready for the next generation to carry on the tradition. Beautiful barn with 11 stalls, including 4 oversized foaling stalls. 60x40 indoor riding ring with clay base, and several paddocks and pastures. This picturesque property is a once in a lifetime opportunity. Stonewalls, fields, pasture and plenty of garden space! Watch the deer meander right through!

For open house information, contact Ryan Goodell, Keene at 603-352-5433

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oz5SC_0d2occXD00

311 Pako Avenue, Keene, 03431

5 Beds 2 Baths | $317,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,514 Square Feet | Built in 1966

If you want one floor living (a ranch setup) this floor plan could work for you! At the top of the driveway is a pressure treated deck that leads right in to this dream kitchen. Sometimes the outside does not show the true size of the house! Welcome to this professionally updated home in a friendly Keene neighborhood where young people who grew up in this area are coming "home as adults and purchasing homes here. Keene offers medical facilities, parks, pickleball, schools, colleges and a very pleasant downtown with culture, shops, restaurants, a spacious library and a noted wide Main Street. Keene is enjoyed by young and old alike. Keene State College sponsors the CALL Program where certain age adults can take wonderful courses. After almost 25 yrs. of good living you could be the next owner here. This home boasts a wonderful kitchen with a 7 ft. island, 4 bar stools, and a picture window out to the private oversized 2/3 acre level backyard. Both bathrooms and the kitchen have been remodeled. The roof is almost new, the hardwood floors are in good condition and the open concept LR/ DR has cathedral ceilings. There are 3 bedrooms on the first floor and possibly 2 more downstairs. (Or a man/woman cave, exercise or media room). There are 3 BBHW heat zones and a pellet stove with a fan in the hall to circulate heat and a laundry chute. (2nd Floor is lower level, split entry home. (stain glass light in DR is a family gift and will be replaced).

For open house information, contact Susan Doyle, Keene at 603-352-5433

