Take a look at these homes for sale in Athens

(Athens, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Athens will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

245 County Road 969, Delano, 37325 3 Beds 2 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,240 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome Home 245 County Road 969 Delano TN! This one level home on 5.71 acres has tons of privacy and plenty of space to roam. New hardwood floors with a great open floor plan. Call today for more information.

For open house information, contact Dustin Sherlin, Realty One Group Experts at 423-896-6000

445 Moss Rd, Delano, 37325 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,502 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Enjoy endless possibilities in this wonderful 35+ acre property - for developers there are several awesome home sites, both wooded and cleared with more than 1,350 feet of water frontage on the Hiwassee River - minutes from the Ocoee River, a wedding venue, Amish Farmer's Market and other resort locations. This is a wonderful haven for fly-fishing, swimming and recreational boating. The house would be a perfect home or welcome center, the open floor plan and split bedrooms create the perfect design for either a personal home or rental possibilities with a wrap-around porch looking off on the tree-lined river. 20+ acres are wooded with level home-site possibilities - 10+ acres are cleared and ready for use!

For open house information, contact Brandon Hutchison, Keller Williams West Knoxville at 865-966-5005

309 Warren, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Mobile Home | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This is a fixer upper handyman special needs a lot of attention but could make a nice home in a convenient location to everything. Home is being sold as is homeowner is not doing anything at all to the home.

For open house information, contact Connie Whitlock, East Tennessee Properties, Llc at 423-453-5722

114 Ray Street, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 1 Bath | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,008 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This 3 Bedroom home is on a cul de sac with a big shade tree in the front yard. Close to Downtown and within walking distance to the Veterans Park. Metal roof and siding is in good shape. The inside will need to be completed. Storage building will remain with the property. Home is on breakers. Great house to fix up and live in or fix and sell for a profit. Call today for more information or to make an offer!

For open house information, contact Keith Nitsch, Coldwell Banker Kinard Realty at 423-476-5532