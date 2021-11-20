ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Lifesaving Wearable Saves Single Father from Cardiac Arrest

MATC Times
 5 days ago

-Most people know the common signs of a heart attack, such as chest pain, left arm tingling, or shortness of breath, but they may be less aware of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA), which strikes without warning when an electrical malfunction in the heart disrupts its ability to pump blood to the...

www.matctimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
FireRescue1

Astroworld staff treated 11 cardiac arrest patients at once, ParaDocs CEO said

NEW YORK — In an interview with CNN this week, ParaDocs CEO said staff members worked hard to save lives at the deadly Astroworld music festival earlier this month. The private EMS company was hired by Astroworld organizers, who are being sued along with performers Travis Scott and Drake, show promoters and private security, KXAN reported.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifesaving#Sca#Cardiac Arrest#Clothing
golfbusinessnews.com

Chapel Golf Club launches cardiac arrest response strategy

Chapel-en-le-Frith Golf Club in Derbyshire has launched a Cardiac Arrest Response Strategy which aims to encourage immediate first aid, in the form of CPR, and speedy access to a defibrillator to anyone suffering from a cardiac arrest whilst on its golf course. On every tee there is a sign giving...
GOLF
rebelem.com

Pre-Charging the Defibrillator Before Rhythm Checks in Cardiac Arrest

High quality CPR and early defibrillation are the cornerstones of improving outcomes in cardiac arrest. We know that prolonged duration of pauses during chest compressions affect hemodynamics, shock conversion rates and ultimately survival [2]. Therefore, it is paramount to reduce hands-off time during chest compressions. A potential next step to reduce hands-off time might be pre-charging the defibrillator before pausing chest compressions for rhythm analysis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
eturbonews.com

Cardiac Arrest: Improving Survival Rates

In Singapore, 1 in 3 heart attack patients may experience a recurrent cardiac event. Although cardiac rehabilitation is the foundation of secondary prevention, only 6% to 15% of eligible patients today attend cardiac rehabilitation programs. Philips Foundation and social service agency Singapore Heart Foundation (SHF) today announced a partnership to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Click2Houston.com

Husband gave wife life-saving CPR after she went into cardiac arrest

This Thanksgiving, a Houston mother is grateful to be alive after suffering from cardiac arrest and her husband saving her. Dalyce Bradshaw said the morning it happened started as a typical day working from home. She said she opened a Teams meeting and turned on the camera to talk to a colleague across the globe.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEEN WHO SUFFERED CARDIAC ARREST AT SCHOOL MEETS WITH FIRST RESPONDERS

Last Friday, first responders from Montgomery County Hospital District, Montgomery Fire Department, Montgomery Police and school employees from Montgomery High School came together to celebrate the life of 16-year-old Michael Rodriguez. Michael was at school last month when he suffered cardiac arrest. He had no pulse when Megan Ruble, an athletic trainer for Montgomery High School, rushed to his side.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
TheDailyBeast

Astroworld EMTs Defend Themselves: We Had to Deal With 11 Cardiac Arrests at Once

The CEO of the company hired to oversee medical operations at the Astroworld festival has defended his workers, saying they had to deal with the “impossible” task of treating 11 cardiac arrests at the same time. Alex Pollak, CEO of ParaDocs, said he wanted to “set the record straight” on what his team did to save lives in the thick of the crowd crush two weeks ago. “This is something I’ll have nightmares about for the rest of my life,” he said. “The team is extremely broken up about it. Seeing so many young people getting CPR at one time, it’s just something no one should have to go through. Even though we’re medical professionals, we should be used it. You can’t get used to something like that.” Pollak said his staff had to deal with concert-goers jumping on their carts while they were performing CPR. “They thought it was a joke,” he said. Ten people died as a result of the crush at the Nov. 5 show.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Signs and symptoms of a tooth infection spreading to the body

A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
thedoctorstv.com

What Is the Difference Between Cardiac Arrest and a Heart Attack?

How common is cardiac arrest in young, fit adults like Meghan who collapsed while running the Boston Marathon? Cardiologist Dr. Tiffany Sizemore shares it’s very uncommon, also explaining the difference between a cardiac arrest and a heart attack. Cameron shares what it’s like to know that he actually saved Meghan’s life.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WLKY.com

'Precious angels': Conjoined twins born in Louisville pass away

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A set of conjoined twins who defied the odds have passed away. Lakelyn and Laylie were born to Louisville’s Hickey family last month, weighing in at a total of just six pounds. Initially, doctors did not give the family much hope, but the little girls were able...
LOUISVILLE, KY
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spring.org.uk

A Simple Sign Of Vitamin D Deficiency

Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy