Video Games

Action RPG Thymesia Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2022

PlayStation LifeStyle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOverBorder Studio and Team17 have announced that their action role-playing game Thymesia will release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in addition to the previously announced PC version. The game was expected to release in December 2021, but will now release in 2022 for all the aforementioned...

www.playstationlifestyle.net

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Medicine#Plague#Alchemy#Overborder Studio#Team17#Harness#Shattered Memories
