Gatting becomes Ferrari Challenge’s first-ever female champion

The Ferrari F50 is arguably one of the most underrated designs in the Modena-based manufacturer's astonishing archive. As we move further and further away from the Nineties, the supercar first built 24 years ago is starting to appreciate in value and become more appreciated by asinine art critics who once overlooked it. But the past is the past, and Ferrari is yet to follow Lamborghini's lead and revive an old icon as Sant'Agata did with the Countach. Instead, a Dutch design house called Ugur Sahin Design has taken initiative and reimagined a modern F50. The company has come up with some exquisite designs in the past, and this certainly qualifies as another smash hit.

